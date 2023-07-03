Kevin Costner is currently involved in a divorce battle with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, per People. This dispute has brought crucial matters such as child support payments and the division of their substantial assets to the forefront. As the legal proceedings advance, both parties are fervently presenting their arguments and assertions, offering insights into the intricate dynamics of their relationship. Baumgartner and Costner share three children together: 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 13-year-old Grace.

Baumgartner's Request for High Child-Support Payments

Also Read: Don’t Miss Out on These Super Fourth of July Deals on TVs, Couches, and Bidets!

Baumgartner recently filed a request for child-support payments that Costner considers excessive and unwarranted, per Newshub. In her filing, she demanded a staggering $248,000 per month, citing the need to maintain their children's accustomed lifestyle. Baumgartner argued that this amount was necessary to cover private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports, and healthcare expenses. She emphasized that her request did not include any spousal support.

Image Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez Staff/GettyImages

Kevin Costner's Response: Challenging the Amount

In response to Baumgartner's demand, Costner filed a declaration opposing the requested child-support payments. He argued that the figure was "highly inflated and unsubstantiated" and provided the court with a guideline monthly child support amount based on his gross cash flow, which stood at $123,620. Costner emphasized that providing for the children's well-being did not necessitate extravagant expenses that primarily benefit the supported parent.

Also Read: Apple Will Permanently Remove Your Photos in ‘My Photo Stream’; Here’s What You Can Do

Allegations of Unjustified Expenses

Kevin Costner's legal team accused Baumgartner of inaccurately attributing personal expenses to the children. They claimed that Baumgartner allocated 60% of expenses, including private trainers, unallocated credit-card expenses, and even her own plastic surgery costs to the children without any valid basis. Costner's side argued that these expenses belonged solely to Baumgartner and that she should distinctly differentiate between her own expenses and those of the children.

Also Read: $70 a Bottle! Sriracha Prices Are On Fire Amid Shortage Linked To Droughts In Mexico

Image Source: Getty Images Handout

Divorce Battle: Baumgartner's Desire for a Share of the Fortune

Beyond the child-support dispute, Baumgartner has expressed her desire for a fair share of Costner's estimated $250 million fortune. Despite her entitlement to a $1.4 million settlement under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner aims to secure sufficient funds to establish her own separate household outside the luxurious Santa Barbara compound where they have resided together. She argues that this will enable her and the children to maintain their accustomed standards of living.

Image Source: Neilson Barnard Staff/Getty Images

Claims and Counterclaims: Disputes Over Living Arrangements

Amidst the divorce proceedings, Costner alleges that Baumgartner has refused to vacate their shared home, as required by the prenuptial agreement. He claims that Baumgartner's failure to comply with this provision has prolonged their living arrangement, causing additional strain. However, Baumgartner's lawyers contend that Costner seeks to evict her and the children from the family home, which they argue is unjustified and lacks legal basis.

Source: GettyImages | Tommaso Boddi Stringer

Court Proceedings and Future Outlook

The divorce case between Costner and Baumgartner is scheduled for a case-management conference on July 5, 2023. The court will evaluate the arguments presented by both parties and work towards a resolution. Baumgartner has expressed her willingness to move out of the family home by August 31, 2023 if a child-support agreement is reached after a hearing on July 12, 2023. As the legal battle unfolds, the court's decisions will shape the future for both Costner and Baumgartner, determining the division of assets and the financial obligations concerning their children.

Costner's divorce battle with Baumgartner highlights the contentious issues surrounding child support and asset division. The case has gained significant attention due to the substantial wealth involved and the emotional complexities of the situation. As the legal proceedings continue, the court will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the case.

More from MARKETREALIST

Supreme Court Rules Against Race-Based College Admissions; What It Means

What's Not To Love About a Pre-Loved! As Inflation Drives Up Wedding Costs, Brides Are Opting For Secondhand Dresses