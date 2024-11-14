ECONOMY & WORK
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims

Apart from Jenner, other celebrities such as the Hadid sisters got a 10 on 10 while Beyonce got 10000000/10.
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Kylie Jenner, who also appears on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," has a net worth of $700 million | (Cover image source: Getty Images | Marc Piasecki)
With their million-dollar net worths, celebrities are naturally expected to be generous tippers. Some like Harry Styles and Jamie Foxx are indeed generous and known for leaving $2000+ in tips to servers, as per US Weekly. However, others like Kylie Jenner may not be that generous, according to a TikTok video posted by a former server in July 2020.

Creator/model Julia Carolan (@juliacarolann) rated celebrities in her video based on their behavior at a "fancy Manhattan restaurant" where she worked. While she rated many, she made an astonishing revelation about Jenner who once left a tip that was too low for a $500 bill. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @juliacarolann
The video of the server who has served a number of celebrities (Image source: TikTok | @juliacarolann)

In her viral video, the creator rated her experience of serving different celebrities out of 10. According to The Sun, Carlon previously worked at Nobu in Manhattan and an unnamed restaurant in the TAO Group. In the caption, she clarified that this was based on her personal experience and that viewers should take it with a pinch of salt. 

Before Jenner, she rated Gigi and Bella Hadid, who got a perfect 10/10, and Hailey Bieber got 3.5/10 because "she was not so nice."

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @juliacarolann
A still from the video showing the server rate Gigi and Bella Hadid (Image source: TikTok | @juliacarolann)

Coming to Jenner, Carolan said that the star was polite enough but stingy when it came to tipping. She claimed that Jenner left a mere $20 tip on a $500 bill. "Do with that information what you will," the creator said after revealing the tip.

 

As per Nerdwallet, in America, customers are expected to tip at least 15% to 20% on average. Thus, the TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur tipped way less than normal, which would have been about $100 on her bill. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @juliacarolann
A screenshot from the video showing the server rating Kylie Jenner (Image source: TikTok | @juliacarolann)

As per Forbes, Jenner has a current estimated net worth of about $700 million. Jenner made about $250,000 from her modeling career. She sold 51% of her company, Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, Inc. in January 2020 for $600 million. 

Her elder sister, Khloe Kardashian, is known to be a generous tipper. Khloe once made headlines for giving $3,000 to a server, as per Your Tango.

While her reasons for tipping so little are unclear, viewers did not hold back in expressing their outrage. "$20!! I’d be embarrassed" wrote one user, @iapple16.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @danak0129
Screenshot of a comment joking about her tip | (Image source: TikTok | @danak0129)

"$20 on a $500 bill!?!!? Like I don’t tip high (15-20% depending on quality) but that’s 4% from 'the world’s youngest billionaire'," explained user @valeriad117

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @avesbabes
Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @avesbabes

Meanwhile, another user @katelee372 added,  "Ugh it’s always the least famous ones who are the most obnoxious/self-absorbed & think they’re the most famous."

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @joshiemoloshie
A Screenshot from the comments on Jenner's tipping behavior | (Image source: TikTok | @joshiemoloshie)

Carolan went on to post part of her video, which also blew up amassing over 9.8 million views. In that video, she rated more celebrities like Josh Peck, who got a perfect 10/10, and Beyonce who got a 10000000/10. The second part also featured another star from "The Kardashians," Kendall Jenner. Like Kylie, her sister also got a poor score of 4/10, for being "cold with the staff". 

@juliacarolann Ask and you shall receive...PART 2‼️ (a friendly reminder that these are just my personal experiences, no hate xo) #manhattan #celebrity #fyp ♬ Hood Baby - Kbfr

 

For more such interesting videos, vlogs, and entertaining content, follow Julia Carolan (@juliacarolann) on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.

NEWS
Apart from Jenner, other celebrities such as the Hadid sisters got a 10 on 10 while Beyonce got 10000000/10.
