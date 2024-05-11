CEO, Who Was Abandoned as an Infant and Grew Up in Poverty, Builds Dream Home for Adoptive Parents

"I was 3 months old when Nanay and Tatay adopted me"

In a heartwarming tale of gratitude, Jayvee Lazaro Badile II, CEO of Sun Life Phoenix Palm, a thriving business empire, has made headlines for his remarkable gesture towards his adoptive parents. Jayvee's journey from poverty to prosperity serves as an inspiring example of resilience and determination.

Born into adversity, Jayvee was abandoned by his biological parents as an infant. However, he was welcomed into the loving arms of a humble couple, Nanay and Tatay, who adopted him. Despite their financial struggles as a street vendor and hotel porter, Nanay and Tatay showered Jayvee with love and support, instilling in him the values of hard work and perseverance.

"I was 3 months old when Nanay and Tatay adopted me," Jayvee recounted. "Life was very difficult. I had to be working as a student, and we were happy if Na got to make 2 meals a day. On top of that, we lived in a 20-square-meter (215 square-foot) apartment."

He was determined to repay the selfless devotion of his adoptive parents. Through hard work and dedication, he ascended the ranks to become an executive at a young age, all the while harboring a deep-seated desire to provide a better life for Nanay and Tatay. Jayvee undertook a monumental project in 2019 to construct a new home for his parents.

"Now that I have the chance to give back to them, I will make sure they will live their dreams better than what they could ever imagine," Jayvee declared. The mansion boasts seven bedrooms and modern amenities. Built entirely with cash and completed within a year, the new home symbolizes a fresh chapter of comfort and prosperity for Nanay and Tatay. "I paid for the house in cash and it was built in a year," Jayvee revealed. "It has 7 bedrooms, and we didn’t bring anything from the old place except the TV I bought for my family as a Christmas gift earlier."

Today, Jayvee's parents revel in the luxury of their new abode, hosting family gatherings and creating cherished memories in their newfound sanctuary. Grateful for Jayvee's remarkable gesture, Nanay and Tatay bask in the comfort and security of their dream home, a testament to the enduring bond between a son and his devoted parents.

