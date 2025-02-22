ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all

Carey remembered how much he could've used the appliance back when he ate pancakes.
"The Price is Right" has had a history of bringing weird prizes in the studio, including elephants and other animals, but that was a thing of the past. These days contestants play quirky games mostly for trips and cars. However, there was a prize that made Carey curse the world, since he hadn't found it earlier. 

In the episode, Carey was managing the proceedings of the Contestant's Row round as usual. In this round of the show, a few lucky contestants are called down from the audience and lined up in a row. They are then presented with a product or appliance for which they have to bid a dollar amount closest to the actual retail price of the item. Whoever gets the closest without going over the price, wins the item and a chance to play one of the classic games of the show. 

In the episode, when Carey asked announcer George Gray to reveal the item, it turned out to be an Automatic Pancake Machine from Chef Stack. The host couldn't believe that there was a machine that made pancakes. "WHAT!!?? There is an automatic pancake machine?" he exclaimed.

He quickly got upset saying, "Where were you when I was fat!?" he said, looking at the camera. "Now you got to come up with an automatic pancake machine when I can't eat pancakes," he further exclaimed. The host went on to curse the world to express his disappointment. "You're a cruel world! A cruel world!" he yelled.

For those who don't know, the long-time host of "The Price Is Right" went through a major weight loss journey shortly after starting as the host of the show. Back in 2010, he decided to make major changes in his lifestyle and lost hundreds of pounds, as per PEOPLE.

Recovering from the shock, Carey composed himself to carry on with the game. He then asked the contestants to place their bids for the automatic pancake machine. In the end, the contestant named Marie won the round by making the closest bid to the actual price of $3,500. 

 

However, Carey wasn't done marveling at the pancake machine. As Marie made her way to the stage, Carey said, "You know Marie, $3,500 may seem like a lot of money but for automatic pancakes, I say it's worth every dime. You don't even need to go to the diner, you can get them at home!"

Carey's remarks got funnier given the history of his struggles with obesity. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carey shared that he had lost 1,000 pounds over his whole life" as a yo-yo dieter. He shared that he was able to do it by following a strict diet for years.

 

“I have cheated a couple of times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker. No bread at all. No pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind. Egg whites in the morning or like, Greek yogurt, cut some fruit," he told the publication. The limited list of food Carey ate included fruits, grilled chicken, steamed vegetables, water, and nothing more.

