Online scammers are now tricking people in private Facebook groups, taking advantage of their trust and friendliness in these closed yet risky online spaces. Recently, WBTV and others talked about a big increase in fake stuff being sold by luring customers with attractive and sneaky deals. People who got scammed used to be shy about telling everyone but now they have come out and spoken up to prevent others from being scammed. The scams usually involve showing off things you would want to buy but it's all a sham and done to steal your money. Since these scams happen in secret Facebook groups, it's important to be super careful and watch out for anything suspicious.

Scammers are pretending to sell things like furniture and patio sets at prices that might seem real and interesting as they showcase them in a very attractive way. JoAnne lost $100 trying to buy a couch and others like Mary Ruth Starr had pretty similar experiences. One user Mary got a bit interested in a post selling a cute patio set, but it was a sham. The seller asked her to pay the deposit and once she paid, the scammer disappeared with the money leaving her with nothing but disappointment.

These scams are sneaky because they happen in private Facebook groups like What's Up Union County and Hilton Head Buy Sell. Scammers avoid public attention and focus on people in these closed communities. They make their fake listings look real by providing affordable prices and alluring images. The scammers trick people into sending deposits using apps like Venmo or Zelle. Lt. James Maye from the Union County Sheriff’s Office urges people to not send deposits unless they are sure about the seller and the payment gateway. WBTV tried reaching out to Facebook and group moderators to stop these scams but they haven't received a response yet.

1. The first thing is to lock your 'Facebook Privacy' settings and keep a strong password.

2. Always enable two-factor authentication on all your apps, be it Facebook, Amazon, eBay, or any other shopping app.

3. Do not accept friend requests from unknown people online as it can be harmful for your information going out.

4. Make sure to never give away your personal information or bank account information.

5. Never share your Facebook user ID or password even with your family members or friends.

6. Only schedule a payment if you trust the seller and feel that it is a genuine platform.

7. Check the payment gateways carefully and do not blindly send away hefty amounts.

8. Always ask beforehand for order details in your mail before transferring any payment.

9. Avoid clicking on suspicious or dubious links that come to you online.

10. Do not shop from groups and only go for verified brands.

