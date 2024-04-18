Elon Musk's X Has Started Giving Free Blue Ticks to Hand-Picked Users; Check if You Qualify

In the digital landscape of social media, Twitter's iconic blue verification badge, popularly known as the blue tick holds a peculiar allure that goes beyond its mere symbolism. Multiple users on social media platforms, be it Twitter or Instagram, are going out of their way to get that blue tick beside their profile names. It is not just a symbol but has become a status icon and if one has the blue tick, they are a recognized personality. The fascination and, at times, obsession with obtaining the blue tick reflects broader societal trends and psychological phenomena. Elon Musk's X is going through several transitions—be it the logo or other alluring features. It has recently started a campaign where it is giving special features free to its users attracting more subscribers.

Blue tick is coming again 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/oTBw2nanHx — Arshee 🦋 (@iarshee_) April 1, 2024

Also Read: Scammers Are Now Targeting Consumers with Fake Subscription Renewal Emails

When Twitter Blue became available to anyone who paid $8 per month, it caused quite a stir. Some people used verified accounts for jokes, but it showed how misusing the symbol of verified identity could spread false information and have serious effects in real life. Elon Musk's platform has started giving verification badges known as blue checks or blue ticks to the hand-picked users, mostly the influencers. Recently, Musk on X tweeted, "Every account on the platform with more than 2,500 verified subscriber followers would get Premium features for free while accounts with more than 5,000 would get Premium+ for free."

2022: Elon kills blue check verification to end “lords and peasants” system Twitter used for granting blue ticks on accounts it deemed influential



2024: Elon Musk announces accounts X deems to be influential will be given a free blue tick



🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lTkv6w7olc — Matt Navarra (I quit X. Follow me on Threads) (@MattNavarra) April 4, 2024

Following the news, many X users received free subscriptions as they were considered influential members of the X community. However, the rights were later revoked, to which the company commented, "Company reserves the right to cancel the subscription 'in its sole discretion'."

Also Read: 30-Year-Old Decodes Social Anxiety while Ordering Food

Like every digital platform, X also has its premium subscription service where it offers alluring features to captivate regular users, mostly influencers. As per the dynamics, the X Help Center segregated the subscriptions into three i.e. Basic, Premium, and Premium+. The Basic subscription starts at $32 a year in the U.S. while Premium+ costs $168 annually. With a premium subscription, you get a handful of exclusive features with one of the most demanded Blue Tick features. With the subscription, users can enjoy ad-free browsing, priority customer support, and early access to new features and updates. Furthermore, the X Premium members also have easy access to premium content such as exclusive articles, videos, or downloadable resources.

Also Read: MLB Star Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Allegedly Stole $16 Million From Him: Here's How He Did It

With X Premium Subscription, you might also enjoy special discounts on offers from the platform partners. It's made to give you a really good experience and extra benefits, making it a great choice if you want to make your time on the platform even better. Musk launched these three-tier subscriptions to increase and make changes to its revenue model. The founder has been involved in some hypothetical yet controversial situations and has tweeted to support them. As a result, many advertisers including big brands such as Disney and Apple have halted their advertising operations through X and are resorting to other featured platforms.

More from MARKETREALIST

Single Moms Turn to 'Mommunes' Amid Soaring Expenses and Rising Costs

Tesla Cybertruck Owner Exposes Potentially Life-Threatening Design Flaw, Prompts Delivery Halt