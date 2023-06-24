 Gamers Can Now Modify Their Voices In Real Time, Thanks To 'AI Humans'

As the world of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to expand, a recent development in Spain has caught the attention of gamers and technology enthusiasts alike. Voicemod, an AI firm based in Valencia, has unveiled a groundbreaking technology that allows gamers to modify their voices in real-time within video games. This innovation opens up a world of possibilities for gamers, providing them with the ability to assume different personas and engage with others in a truly immersive way, according to CNBC.

Voicemod's latest release includes 20 humanlike characters, 'AI humans', each with its own distinct voice. These voices have been meticulously trained on the voices of professional human voice actors, ensuring a high level of authenticity and realism. The characters span various age groups, from a youthful 20-something woman to an elderly man, catering to a wide range of preferences and gaming scenarios.

Real-Time Voice Modification

To demonstrate the capabilities of this technology, Voicemod's CEO, Jaime Bosch, showcased the software in action during a call with CNBC. He seamlessly switched between different voices while speaking naturally, transforming his voice from a high-pitched female speaker to a deep baritone male voice. This real-time voice modification is made possible through Voicemod's app, which can be downloaded on Apple Mac or Windows PCs.

By acting as a "virtual microphone" between the user's microphone application and the game, the app allows gamers to speak using their desired alternative personas.

Unlocking Social Interactions and Creativity

Voicemod has already gained a significant user base, with over 40 million people utilizing their technology. One of the primary applications of this voice modification technology is within the social app Discord, where gamers can communicate with each other using voices other than their own. The ability to assume different personas enables users to have fun, enjoy gaming experiences with friends, and feel a sense of belonging.

Remarkably, this technology has also proven to be beneficial for shy individuals who previously struggled with social interactions, according to Bosch. It has empowered them to overcome their inhibitions and engage more comfortably with others.

Overcoming Technological Challenges

The development of real-time voice modification algorithms poses significant technological challenges. The computing power required to process and generate voices on the fly is substantial. Additionally, creating and patenting the proprietary algorithm models behind this technology demands substantial investment and expertise. In recognition of Voicemod's potential, the company has secured $23 million in funding from venture capitalists, including Leadwind and Bitkraft Ventures. This investment will further support research and development efforts, enabling Voicemod to refine and enhance its technology.

While the prospects of voice-changing technology are exciting, it is crucial to acknowledge potential risks and address concerns surrounding misuse. Jaime Bosch is acutely aware of these risks and keeps them on his mind. The technology could potentially be exploited for impersonating political figures or engaging in scams. To mitigate these risks, Voicemod is actively working on a "watermarking" solution that can identify voices generated using modification systems. The company is also engaging in discussions with other firms to establish standards for voice-changing technology and ensure its responsible and safe use. Bosch recognizes that clear laws governing this technology will inevitably emerge, and Voicemod is committed to aligning with those regulations.

