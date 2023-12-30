Ever since the surge in popularity of ChatGPT, AI has been adopted by almost every industry and sector. Now the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, along with various National Governing Bodies, is leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create detailed maps of athletes' bodies, from head to heart to diet. This article explores the diverse applications of AI in elite sports training, ranging from real-time performance analysis to the creation of digital twins for personalized simulations.

The U.S. Soccer team is at the forefront of AI integration, using technology to identify and track player movements and ball positions in real-time. Through advanced AI algorithms, coaches can analyze various performance metrics, including body position, velocity, speed, and timing, enabling data-informed training and competition plans. The collaboration between sports organizations and tech giants like Microsoft showcases how AI can revolutionize coaching methodologies, saving time and enhancing data quality.

Intel's Olympic Technology Group introduced 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT), a revolutionary AI-powered system. 3DAT utilizes sensor-less motion capture and digital video to create three-dimensional models of an athlete's entire body. Coaches can then analyze these models to fine-tune and improve the athlete's overall performance according to potential. The system has been adopted by coaching companies like Exos, which assist with the analysis of crucial elements like the 40-yard dash for NFL prospects. This AI-driven approach provides real-time feedback, which enabes trainers to offer consistent advice for improvement.

The National Football League (NFL) has partnered with Amazon Web Services to implement the Digital Athlete program, which incorporates AI and computer vision. This program analyzes data from training sessions of players and game activities, using sensors and tags embedded in equipment and video footage from stadiums. AI-driven systems track various metrics such as speed, collisions, blocks, and tackles, offering insights that help teams understand the needs of the players, for health and performance optimization. The program's success relies on AI as a backbone to power machine learning, which makes data analysis faster and more accurate.

The concept of digital twins is making waves in elite athlete training, with Tata Consultancy Services partnering with Dassault Systèmes to create a digital twin heart for Olympic marathoner Des Linden. This AI-analyzed virtual replica simulates Linden's heart rate, blood flow, and oxygen levels, allowing instant feedback to adjust training and competition strategies. Digital twins offer a personalized and efficient approach to training, by allowing athletes to simulate various scenarios in order to optimize performance.

Alicia Glass, a senior sports dietitian for the USOPC, highlights the role of AI in planning Olympic athletes' diets. Using an app called Notemeal, AI processes data from professional sports dietitians to generate individualized meal plans. Athletes can access these plans through a smartphone app, receiving personalized shopping lists and recipes. While high-tech dietary planning may not guarantee medals, it enhances athletes' awareness of their nutritional needs, contributing to an improved lifestyle.

