These are the Best-Paying Jobs in Consumer Finance Services
If you’re thinking about a career in financial services sector, salary is going to be a major consideration. What are the best-paying jobs in consumer finance services?
The financial services sector is broad and comprises a variety of professions and compensation packages. The consumer finance segment, also known as retail finance, serves everyday consumers. The services offered in this segment include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, fund management, and trading services.
The consumer finance industry is huge but has room to grow: there's still a lot of unbanked and underbanked people around the world. Technology is transforming the industry, with more products and solutions being introduced, and at the same time, regulations are tightening. All of this means more demand for skilled employees.
The best-paying jobs in consumer finance services
In the consumer finance industry, you can find many well-paying jobs even at entry level, and there's always room to earn more as you gain experience and advance your education. You could even be positioned to negotiate for higher pay.
Most finance jobs require at least a bachelor’s degree. Many also require a few years' experience, but you may still be hired with no experience if you can prove yourself valuable to the company. Some of the best-paying jobs in consumer finance services are the following:
- Financial advisor.
- Finance sales representative.
- Finance software engineer.
A personal financial advisor may earn more than $130,000
Personal financial advisors help clients manage their money well, handling their investments, retirement savings, taxes, and spending. Demand for financial advisors is going to remain strong as people consider new investment products such as crypto. You can work as a financial advisor independently or for a company. The average salary of a financial advisor is about $70,000, but you may earn more than $130,000.
Finance sales representatives fuel business and get handsome rewards
When you think of consumer finance jobs, sales representative may not be the first that comes to mind. But these jobs can pay lucratively, from $36,000 to $200,000 including bonuses and milestone payments. As a sales agent, you help a company reach customers.
Finance software engineers are in demand
For many people, the closest bank branch is in their pocket, on their smartphone. As a finance software engineer, you build and maintain software applications for banks, insurance companies, fintech providers, and other industry participants. As more consumers embrace digital financial products, including investing apps, the financial sector is going to need more software developers. Finance software developers are among the highest-paid in consumer finance, with an average salary of nearly $100,000.