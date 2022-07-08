How to get into banking with no experience

If you’re in college, the best way to get into banking with no experience is applying for a summer internship job in finance. The pay may not be great and you may even need to work for free as a volunteer, but you’ll get valuable experience to build your résumé and put you ahead when you hit the job market. If you’re lucky, your company will offer you a full-time job after you've interned. Unfortunately, many internships are available to only college students.