As Americans Gear up to Watch an Eclipse, Here's What an Airline is Offering on its $8000 Flight

Among natural phenomena that human beings are fascinated by, solar eclipses are one of the most visually captivating events. In the United States, people are about to witness the breathtaking spectacle of the sun's disappearance behind the moon's shadow, and a private aviation company Jet Access is all set to cash in on the hype around it. As airlines compete to attract the lion's share of passengers investing more in experiences, the company is offering a special flight to witness the solar eclipse for a price of up to $8,000 an hour.

Americans are ready to witness the solar eclipse on 8th April and will be the last one of its kind that people in the U.S. will see for the next 20 years. The authorities are expecting a huge crowd and are concerned that they announced that schools will be closed due to safety reasons. The experts have additionally mentioned always wearing solar viewing glasses or carrying a safe handheld solar viewer as looking directly during the eclipse can hurt your eyes permanently.

The path of this solar eclipse stretches from Texas to Maine, including states like Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Viewers in these locations can apprehend the view around 1:30 p.m. CDT in Texas, moving northeastward and concluding in Maine by approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT.

In less than 3 weeks, a total solar eclipse will cross North America from Mexico to Canada across most part of the U.S.



It will be the most visible & longest total solar eclipse for the United States in 100 years with a central duration of 4' 28".pic.twitter.com/HayeD2MIrC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 19, 2024

A private aviation company, Jet Access has made business out of the lucrative opportunity and has created VIP packages for people looking to witness the amazing view of the eclipse. Corrie Bennett, vice president of marketing at Jet Access, shared that clients can customize their eclipse journey, whether they wish to observe from the ground at strategic locations or from the air. To ensure safety for those enjoying the experience, the company will also provide solar eclipse glasses to passengers. Following this, the FAA or Federal Aviation Administration is expecting thousands of people and a lot of air traffic just to get one sight of the celestial event.

Bennett further suggests that interested ones first check with their charter company as everything is getting booked in advance for the dates. Jet Access offers different sizes of jets, from medium to large, that can accommodate just 8 to 10 passengers. Based on preference and availability, the expense of renting the jet can go between $5,000 and $8,000 on an hourly basis. Bennett on the situation commented, "We are already seeing dozens of reservations for airplanes to fly into our locations and expect the number to continue growing". The company is additionally working to extend their reservations by offering fly-in parties at the Eagle Creek Airpark in Indiana, Indianapolis Regional Airport, and Dallas Executive Airports, which are right where the eclipse will be. Americans are pretty thrilled about getting just a sight of the solar eclipse if that means spending huge amounts for just an hour.

