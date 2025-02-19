'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing

The contestant suggested that Carey wasn't going to let her have the card.

Drew Carey is usually full of energy and has a knack for making witty comments at the right moment to keep "The Price is Right" viewers engaged. While hosting the longest-running game show is no easy feat, Carey has made it look easy for nearly two decades now. However, age seems to be catching up with the host, who went blank during an episode, and the contestant's reaction to that made the moment viral.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode from 2024, a contestant named Barbara a.k.a “Barbie,” made her way to the stage after winning the "Contestant's Row" round. To add to her delight, announcer George Gray revealed that she would be playing the popular "Pocket Change" game with a brand new electric car on the line. In the game, contestants play for a car with a price tag of 25 cents, which they have to earn. At the beginning, the board shows the first digit of the actual retail price of the car and the following five digits are missing. The player has to guess the remaining digits.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/

Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Contestants need to choose a number from the given set, one by one to land on the correct price. With each correct guess, the players pick a card from the board which may have a dollar amount from anywhere between 0 to $2. On the other hand with each incorrect guess, the price of the car goes up by 25 cents, and the players need to guess again. Thus, the goal is to correctly guess the order of the digits, without raising the price of the car too much and earn enough money to afford it in the end.

For Barbie's game, the prize was a brand-new Chevrolet electric car. She was given the first digit of the price as 2 and 9,0,8,6,5 to choose from for the following spaces. For her first guess, she picked "8" which was bang on the target.

Screenshot showing Barbie's prize (Image source: YouTube/

Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

She did so well that even Carey was startled. The host even forgot that he was supposed to ask Barbie to get a card from the board before the next guess. It was Barbie who reminded him that she needed to get a card before moving on to the next number. The host obliged and the player rolled her eyes as she walked over to get the card. “You weren’t gonna let me have a card, were you?” Barbie said as she returned.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction (Image source: YouTube/

Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The host apologized and admitted that he “almost forgot" the proceedings. "You were doing so well that I......um blanked!" Recovering from the minor hiccup, the two went on to play the game smoothly. Barbie guessed a few more digits right before getting the first one wrong. In the end, she got another guess wrong and raised the price of the car to 75 cents.

However, she had won four cards as well to help her afford it. While the player's first card added only 5 cents to her balance of 25 cents, her second card added a whopping 50 cents winning her the brand-new EV.