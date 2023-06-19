 Trump Announced 'Food For All' At Miami Restaurant And Didn't Pay The Bill?

Former President Donald Trump recently visited a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami unannounced and surprised the diners. Trump even announced that their food was on him generating excitement among his supporters. However, much to everyone's disappointment, he allegedly left without paying the bill.

According to the New York Post, this incident occurred on June 13, coinciding with Trump's 77th birthday. Trump made an unexpected stop at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, and after receiving birthday wishes, announced “food for everyone”.

Image Source: GettyImages/Chip Somodevilla

The diners at Versailles, who initially cheered at the prospect of Trump covering their bills, were ultimately left disappointed. Some reports, however, claim that is no evidence that the restaurant or anyone else at Versailles was short-changed by the former president.

A Trump spokesperson told The Post, “President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week.”

“At the end of President Trump’s visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves. Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon!” the spokesperson added.

Trump didn't have anything at the Cuban place. He instead opted for a McDonald's Happy Meal on a plane to New Jersey, as reported by The New York Times.

BREAKING: Trump greeted by religious leaders at Versailles restaurant in Miami after pleading not guilty.



2024 is going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GrSvQHfC3T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2023

According to the Miami New Times, Donald Trump spent approximately 10 minutes at Versailles, where he interacted with enthusiastic supporters who wished him a happy birthday in advance. However, before anyone could even place an order, Trump abruptly departed from the restaurant without paying a cent. Witnesses confirmed that he didn't even take any food to go.

I was just thrown out of the Versailles bakery in Miami for asking President Trump if he was ready to go to jail. A man screamed ‘stupid bitch’ in my face while others said I was a ‘traitor’ #TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/pY14fsJXGE — Sophie Alexander (@SophieAlex1) June 13, 2023

Donald Trump was arraigned earlier in the day on 37 counts at Miami federal court for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. He had submitted 15 boxes of records to the US National Archives and Records Administration in January 2022. Unfortunately, over 700 pages of the documents were found to be marked as classified, leading to allegations of violations of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements to investigators.

Trump is set to continue his political career and campaign for another term in the White House in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Despite facing legal challenges, including an indictment for illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office, Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican Party's nomination.

This indictment marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges of this nature. However, legal experts state that even if Trump is convicted, it would not necessarily prevent him from running for office or assuming the presidency. Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, explains that there are no legal barriers to Trump's candidacy, regardless of an indictment or conviction.

Trump was indicted in March by a Manhattan grand jury on charges related to hush money payments to a former adult film star in 2016.

Trump has been living in Florida for more than a year and it is also where the FBI conducted their search of Mar-a-Lago and found boxes containing classified material. Trump also dismissed legal setbacks in New York. His company was convicted of tax evasion and he was also found guilty of sexual abuse and said the New Yorkers are politically against him. This argument doesn't apply in Miami.

