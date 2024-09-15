12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'

Grant Cerwin sent an email to Craig Jelinek asking if Costco could donate one of the famous 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in LA.

Reaching out to someone influential can seem like a promising strategy, particularly when pursuing a commendable goal. However, receiving a prompt and positive response often seems too good to be true. This was the case for a 12-year-old who successfully contacted the CEO of Costco and received a reply. Grant Cerwin sent an email to Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, requesting if he could donate one of Costco's renowned 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in Los Angeles.

"Hi Mr. Jelinek, My name is Grant Cerwin and I am 12 years old. I go to [removed] Middle School and am the 6th grade class rep," he writes in his email. "We want to raffle one of your giant bears as a Valentine’s Day fundraiser for our school. We are part of the Los Angeles Unified School District," he continues.

Image Source: Getty Images | Stefani Reynolds

"Is there any chance Costco might donate one? My dad has a truck and we could come get it at the store. I would make sure everyone knew you gave it to us in our school newsletter, on social media, and with a big sign by the bear. I know it is a long shot but I thought it couldn’t hurt to ask. We are also seeing how we might get enough money to buy one. Thanks for considering. Your friend, Grant," he writes in the email.

"We could've done like roses or anything like that, but that seems kind of basic," said Cerwin. "So that's why a bear seems kind of cool to do," Cerwin told ABC News.

Costco sells a 93" teddy bear on their website. This is one of the example images they have for it.



Clearly made at the request of someone who's had to say, "lady, this is really not going to fit in your mini" too many times. pic.twitter.com/CKuAgv2fko — Ben Golus⚠️⭕ (@bgolus) May 12, 2021

Turns out Jelinek not only read the email, but immediately took action. He asked his colleague if they could find him a teddy. Cerwin heard back from them saying, "Good morning Grant. I am the Toy Supervisor at our Costco’s LA Regional office. I have good news, Costco will be donating a 93” Plush Bear to your school to use in your Valentine’s Day fundraiser! We could have it delivered to the school directly so your parents don’t have to worry about transporting it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images

The teddy was soon delivered to Grant's school where he was able to include the item in their fundraiser. In an interview with ABC News, Cerwin admitted that he was not really expecting to hear back from Craig Jelinek, but was delighted to get his response in a matter of minutes. Needless to say, the bear was a huge hit, the school named the bear "Walter" as a token of gratitude towards Costco's CEO. More than 300 people paid for the raffle in order to win it, which raised close to $1,500 for the school.

The funds went towards future handball courts and the school’s mural. Cerwin learnt a valuable lessen that there's no harm in asking when you really want something, especially if it's for a good cause. "I really learned that you have to take your chances," said Cerwin. "So, if you have that chance, you should take it," he told ABC.