All 'Jeopardy' fans had the same thing to say after seeing this contestant: "He looks like..."

David Erb had already earned $30,000 and earned his place as the champion of that episode.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing host contestant on Jeopardy (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
“Jeopardy!” is among those game shows that enjoy popularity akin to Hollywood flicks among TV audiences. While cameos by movie stars on TV aren't unheard of, fans of "Jeopardy!" spotted a participant who resembled legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood. According to The Mirror, a discussion on Reddit focused on how David Erb, with his back-brushed white hair and stubble looked a lot like Clint Eastwood in his classics.

"David looks like several different people. Clint Eastwood is one of them. Wish they would focus on him longer so I could figure out who the others are,” one user wrote on the social media platform. "My wife also made the Clint Eastwood observation,” quipped another. Apart from his looks, Erb was also unbeatable and effortless while remaining suave during the games, just like Eastwood. Another comment said: "If Christopher Guest & Clint Eastwood had a son, he'd look like this guy, David, on #Jeopardy right now."

Screenshot shows David Erb, the Clint Eastwood doppelganger on Jeopardy! (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
He was up against LA-based writer Dana Schwartz and Brooklyn-based high school teacher Jon Feldman. Going into the final Jeopardy!, Erb had already earned $30,000 and earned his place as the champion of that episode. He didn’t get his answer right in the final right but walked away as the winner with more than $17,000 to his name.

 

Eastwood became popular as a movie star during the 1960s playing characters in Western TV shows and movies. One of his most critically acclaimed films, “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” is ranked 10 in IMDb’s top 250 movies of all time list. His directorial career saw success with films such as "Unforgiven" (1992) and his sports drama "Million Dollar Baby" (2004). Eastwood even dabbled into politics when he served as the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California for two years.

 

While Erb’s run on the show was impressive, perhaps it was not as iconic as what host Ken Jennings achieved when he was a contestant. That’s right, the face of “Jeopardy!” today was a contestant on it along with other game shows. But he was unlike any other. A software engineer at the time, he won 74 consecutive matches before taking the mantle of host for the show.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Clint Eastwood🔵 (@iamclint_eastwood)

 

Things have worked out pretty well for him since. “Jeopardy!” today is still one of the most game shows in the country and Jennings’ hosting skills have helped it evolve into the present era and he gets a hefty sum of money for pulling it off. As per reports, the veteran host earns somewhere between $30,000 to $75,000 per episode.

 

Impressive as that may seem, his winnings from the show as a contestant can blow anyone’s mind. Jennings’ 74-match winning streak saw him earn a whopping $2.52 million. That’s not all. Reports suggest that he made a further $2 million from further appearances on the show. He even won $500,000 on "Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?", and $100,000 each from “Grand Slam” and “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

