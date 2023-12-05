A man holds an Apple iPad Mini as he uses Weibo app | Getty Images | Photo by studioEAST

Also Read: Woman Stumbles Upon Cash Stashed in a Secret Savings Account by Her Father; But There's a Twist

The downside of trends gaining ground on social media is that content moderation often takes a backseat as revenue generation becomes a priority. As TikTok gains a global foothold, other social media platforms and players in digital commerce want to get a piece of the pie. As TikTokers are looking for ways to make money, mentors claiming to train them are thriving on dubious claims.

The "banyun" trend, a practice of reposting viral videos from Chinese social media channels to TikTok and Weibo, has gained momentum in China, driven by influencers and mentors promising quick monetization. Despite its increasing popularity, this strategy goes against TikTok's policies, leading to potential account removal, suspension, or permanent termination.

Individuals like 27-year-old Li Na have embraced the "banyun" approach, spending hours daily reposting edited viral clips in the hope of building a substantial following on TikTok. The allure lies in the prospect of monetizing content through TikTok's Creator Fund or affiliate marketing. However, influencers and mentors selling guides on "banyun" are promoting a dream that contradicts TikTok's content policies, posing a significant risk to those adopting the strategy. TikTok spokesperson Jamie Favazza announced the platform's policy of removing content and banning accounts engaged in "banyun" practices. The consequences of violating these policies can be severe, including account removal or permanent termination.

Also Read: 33% of Americans Face Some Form of Identity Theft; Here are Five Steps To Safeguard Your Finances

1.5 million passwords from the dating website eHarmony were hacked due to a earlier security breach | Getty Images | Photo by Ted Soqui

Also Read: Samsung's Jay Y. Lee Accused of Stock Fraud Affecting Minority Investors; Here are the Details

Mindy Liu's experience highlights the deceptive nature of the "banyun" trend. Intrigued by a post on Xiaohongshu about starting an e-commerce business on TikTok, Liu contacted Xindi Consulting and paid $550 for training. The mentor assured her of easy income through TikTok's Creator Fund and affiliate marketing. Liu received a detailed document outlining the steps, but her efforts did not yield the promised results. Attempts to contact her mentor proved futile as the account had been deleted, leaving Liu in financial distress.

Even those who achieve some success via "banyun" encounter challenges. Xiaoting Wang, who paid around $700 for training, found herself unable to reach the income levels promised by her mentor. The mentor disappeared when Wang sought further advice, leading her to sell her accounts due to the draining nature of the endeavor.

Despite these struggles, individuals like Li and Liu are not abandoning TikTok. Li plans to shift her focus to creating original makeup content, aiming for success without relying on "banyun." Meanwhile, Liu is exploring the potential of TikTok Shop, ByteDance's new e-commerce marketplace, joined by others in a WeChat group called "TikTok Players."

The growing interest in TikTok e-commerce suggests a shift in how individuals seek to monetize their accounts, emphasizing the need to adapt to legitimate strategies within the platform's policies. In conclusion, the "banyun" trend, while enticing for quick gains, poses risks of financial loss, scams, and account termination. TikTok's policies aim to curb such practices, urging users to explore legitimate avenues for content creation and monetization.

More from MARKETREALIST

Estonian Firm Charged With Subsidy Fraud in the Garb of IT Development; Here are the Allegations

TikToker Comes up With Money-Saving Hack to Turn Leftovers Into Affordable Meals and Avoid Wastage