Are Walmart clearance sales really worth it? This shopper says no

The TikTok creator claimed that Walmart is doing clearance the wrong way and diminishing its value

Clearance sales have the potential to save customers a lot of money. They also bring an opportunity to find unique items while stocking up on essentials. However, a woman claims that these sales aren't actually worth the time and effort. TikTok creator Queen Tay @queentayshops explained how the popular retail chain, Walmart's clearance sales have diminished in value. The woman argued that the company has got the wrong idea and it should hire her to fix things.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @queentayshops

In the video, the creator shows live examples of how items in the clearance section of Walmart don't offer much value. She says that the word 'clearance' is losing value. She then proceeds to check out the items on a "crazy shelf" with items labeled under clearance sale.

She picks one item and shows that the price dropped to $6 from $9. The creator says that usually clearance sales offer at least a 40% discount on items, otherwise they aren't really clearance sales.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @queentayshops

She goes on to check out other items. She shows another item which was offered at $7.50 down from $8.97. "What does it have to do with the word 'clearance'," the creator says in the video. She adds that this wasn't the only section that claimed to offer clearance values.

Tay, who studied PR, goes on to say that these companies are doing sales the wrong way. She explains that by lying about the clearance sales these companies are diminishing the value of the campaigns. This costs them because when they actually have a good valuable clearance sale, customers are just going to skip it thinking that they won't offer much.

She then says that the clearance section has gotten bigger and bigger and now they are putting up big banners too. "If it was advertised as just sales, you would make more sales," the creator claims. She says for stores to thrive it is important to prioritize customer experience. "In conclusion, Walmart hire me, hire somebody," Tay says at the end.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @queentayshops

In the past, Walmart has faced backlash over several sales malpractices. Most recently, the company paid $45 million in settlement in a case that alleged the retail chain overcharged customers for weighted goods like meats, seafood, poultry, bagged citrus items, and more, as per CBS News.

Several users agreed with Tay and shared similar experiences. "There was a clearance item the other day original 8.50. clearance for 8.48," wrote user @thatone_tiredmomma1. Some claimed that the word was used only in the section as a scam to fool customers. "this and half the time when you checkout it doesn’t ring as the “clearance” price," claimed user @lacrimosus.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @tagyoureit456

Meanwhile, several other users claimed that the creator's perception of clearance sales was incorrect. "One problem is that clearance doesn't always mean a big markdown. It's often an item that no longer has a place on the shelf. So they may only go 10-30% off," suggested user @crimson_wabbit.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @festiveharout

Another user @oneadept, "Walmart generally doesn't do flash sales like city market does. Those clearance tags mean that four-foot section is going to be redone soon and those items are being deleted from that store's inventory."

For more such informative videos, vlogs, and entertaining content, follow Queen Tay @queentayshops on TikTok.