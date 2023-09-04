These stars come with their own beauty lines

Image Source: Layla Bird/Getty Images

Also Read: From Startups to Empires: 10 Entrepreneurs To Look Out For in 2023

For as long as their images have been in print, celebrities have been linked to the world of beauty. The initial influencers, consisting of actors and musicians, have frequently participated in numerous advertising campaigns for beauty companies, often serving as highly paid "brand ambassadors." However, in the current era, it appears that merely lending their likeness (be it their face, hair, or body) isn't sufficient for some of the more aesthetically motivated and ambitious celebrities. We are now in the era of the celebrity beauty brand.

1. Rihanna: Fenty Beauty

Image Source: Fenty Beauty Instagram

In 2017, Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty and currently holds a 50% ownership stake in the company. The beauty brand expanded into eight African countries in 2022, solidifying its global prominence with a core mission of inclusivity for all women and skin types.

Fenty Beauty stands out as the most profitable celebrity beauty brand, surpassing others, according to Cosmetify. Rihanna's use of Fenty Invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder during her Super Bowl LVII performance significantly boosted the brand's visibility, resulting in a $5 million increase in brand value, as reported by Cosmetify. Forbes also highlights that Fenty Beauty contributes at least $1.4 billion to Rihanna's total net worth.

Also Read: From Cristiano Ronaldo To Beyonce, 10 Most Followed Celebs on Instagram

2. Kylie Jenner: Kylie Cosmetics

Image Source: Kylie Cosmetics Instagram

Also Read: Meet the 21st Century's Richest Con Artists That Trapped Thousands in Financial Loopholes

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, swiftly boosting her fortune and businesswoman status. The brand's claim to fame lies in its lip products, particularly those that promise fuller lips. Jenner effectively promotes her brand through her influential presence on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. According to Cosmetify, she holds the largest social media following among celebrity beauty brands, with Kylie Cosmetics boasting over 25.6 million Instagram followers. In 2020, Forbes reported that she sold 51% of the company to Coty in a $600 million deal.

3. Selena Gomez: Rare Beauty

Image Source: Rare Beauty Instagram

Gomez's Rare Beauty brand is known for its mission of challenging unrealistic beauty standards and promoting mental health. According to Cosmetify, it was the most searched celebrity beauty brand between February 2022 and January 2023, indicating growing global interest. Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020 during the pandemic and generated $60 million in revenue within a year, as reported by Nylon. Notably, all of Rare Beauty's products are priced under $50 and perform well at Sephora.

4. Ariana Grande: r.e.m.

Image Source: R.E.M Beauty Instagram

Ariana Grande kept her makeup line a well-guarded secret for almost two years. When it finally launched in November 2021 with 12 initial products, it sold out rapidly. Called r.e.m. beauty, this makeup line is Ariana Grande's heartfelt gift to makeup enthusiasts and is a project that truly reflects her and her life, as she shared with Allure. The brand's releases are categorized into different "chapters." The first chapter emphasized makeup, the second introduced skincare, and the fourth included complexion products. By April 2022, r.e.m. products were available at the major beauty store Ulta, as reported by Seventeen.

5. Jeffree Star: Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Image Source: Jeffree Star Cosmetics Instagram

The makeup artist and YouTube sensation launched his cosmetics line in 2014. His eponymous brand is considered one of the top five most influential celebrity beauty brands worldwide, based on profits, Instagram impact, and Google search rankings, as reported by Cosmetify. According to Cosmopolitan, Star earns an annual income of up to $150 million from his cosmetic company. Although YouTube is his primary platform for brand promotion, he also maintains a strong Instagram following with over 6.2 million dedicated fans.

6. Millie Bobby Brown: Florence by Mills

Image Source: Florence By Mills Instagram

Florence by Mills, a beauty brand that is committed to being clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, was established in 2019 by Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as a child star in "Stranger Things". The brand derives its name from Brown's great-grandmother, Florence, and the affectionate nickname "Mills" used by her family and some fans. Florence by Mills offers a range of skincare, makeup, and hair care products, all of which can be purchased on the brand's website and at Ulta.

7. Kim Kardashian: SKKN

Image Source: SKKN Instagram

Kim Kardashian's SKKN by Kim, a skincare brand launched in June 2022, reflects her signature greige aesthetic. Despite the minimalistic packaging, the collection is comprehensive, offering nine products. Kim's decision to go beyond the initial recommendation of launching with just a few products was driven by her desire to create a skincare line that aligns with her own routine, which she finds more realistic. The range includes items like an exfoliating powder, a vitamin-rich moisturizer, a vitamin C serum, and a peptide eye cream. These products were developed in partnership with facialist Joanna Czech and are intended to be used together as a complete skincare regimen.

8. Jessica Alba: Honest Beauty

Image Source: Honest Beauty Instagram

Alba, who holds a position on the company's board and serves as its Chief Creative Officer, is frequently regarded as the company's public ambassador. Honest Beauty represents just one aspect of Jessica Alba's broader Honest empire. However, it's no surprise that it happens to be our favorite. The makeup and skincare products in this collection are highly enticing, thanks to their exceptional formulas. What adds to their allure is the stylish packaging and thoughtfully curated selection, making them nearly irresistible.

9. Gwyneth Paltrow: Goop

Image Source: Goop Instagram

What began as a humble newsletter in 2008 has evolved into a multi-million-dollar brand encompassing beauty, fashion, wellness, and lifestyle. Goop's beauty products focus on delivering a clean, radiant foundation. Gwyneth Paltrow frequently champions her brand, sharing skincare ideas and tips for achieving flawless skin, often sparking viral discussions. According to Cosmopolitan, the "Iron Man" actress holds a 30% stake in Goop, estimated to be worth around $250 million.

10. Jennifer Aniston: LolaVie

Image Source: LolaVie Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's hair has been iconic for over two decades, and when she finally launched her hair-care brand, LolaVie, in the fall of 2021, people wondered why it took so long. Aniston revealed that they had been working on the brand for almost five years. LolaVie's product lineup includes shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, hair oil, and detangler, all inspired by Aniston's own hair-care needs. She emphasized her love for a quality detangler due to the challenges her hair has faced, making her product recommendations highly appealing.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here Are 10 Most Subscribed YouTube Channels Featuring Everything From Music to Children's Content

Take a Look at Some of the Craftiest and Most Devastating Ponzi Schemes in History