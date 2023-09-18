From Fame to the Talk Show Game, Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Took the Hosting Chair

Image Source: Miodrag/Getty Images

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, where stars strut on red carpets, and the cozy ambiance of talk show stages, numerous well-known celebrities have transitioned smoothly from their successful careers in fields like acting, music, or sports to take on the role of captivating and charming talk show hosts. This shift has allowed them to connect with audiences on a more personal level, sharing stories, insights, and laughter in a way that goes beyond their previous fame in their respective fields.

1. Lily Allen

Image Source: Lily Allen Instagram

In 2008, British pop sensation Lily Allen, with a Grammy nomination and three Ivor Novello awards to her name, made an intriguing shift to television with her BBC Three talk show, "Lily Allen and Friends." The show featured notable guests like Martin Freeman, Cuba Gooding Jr., Adele, and Mark Ronson, creating anticipation among viewers. However, despite the star-studded guest list and Lily's engaging personality, the show's appeal fell short, and it survived for only one season. At the time, Lily was 36 and had recently married David Harbour, known for his role in "Stranger Things." This foray into television showcased that success in music doesn't always guarantee success in a different medium like talk shows.

2. Queen Latifah

Image Source: Queen Latifah Instagram

Queen Latifah, the hip-hop artist who successfully ventured into acting with her role as Khadijah James on the Fox TV show "Living Single" from 1993 to 1998, faced challenges when trying her hand at talk shows. Despite her talent, "The Queen Latifah Show" first aired from 1999 to 2001 and again from 2013 to 2015 was ultimately canceled due to low ratings. Interestingly, the show's set was designed by Lenny Kravitz's design company, Kravitz Design.

3. Chevy Chase

Image Source: Chevy Chase Instagram

In 1993, at the age of 77, Chevy Chase, renowned for his comedy and acting chops, received an unexpected opportunity in the world of television, thanks to none other than country legend Dolly Parton. Parton's suggestion led to the creation of "The Chevy Chase Show," a talk show with high hopes and grand expectations. The show immediately garnered attention for its potential, boasting a stellar lineup of A-list guests, including the likes of Goldie Hawn, Billie Jean King, Robert De Niro, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Despite the star-studded guest list and initial excitement, "The Chevy Chase Show" faced a turbulent fate. Unfortunately, it failed to capture the audience's interest and was met with lukewarm reception. Just five weeks after its debut, the show met an untimely demise as it was axed from the airwaves.

4. Megan Mullally

Image Source: Megan Mullally Instagram

In 2006, Megan Mullally, famous for her Emmy-winning role as Karen Walker in "Will & Grace," ventured into hosting "The Megan Mullally Show." The first episode, featuring Will Ferrell in a memorable appearance, created a lot of excitement. However, the show's run was short-lived, lasting only four months before cancellation. One reason for its downfall was the stark difference between Mullally and her outrageous sitcom character, Karen Walker, which may have left viewers expecting something different from the talk show.

5. Fran Drescher

Image Source: Fran Drescher Instagram

In 2010, Fran Drescher, renowned for her distinctive Queens, New York, accent, tried her hand at hosting a talk show. Famously known as "The Fran Drescher Tawk Show," she hoped to replicate her small screen success. However, the show lasted a mere three weeks before being pulled off the air, surprising many given her popularity. One interesting aspect was the show's house band, led by Rami Jaffee, the keyboardist from the "Foo Fighters". Despite this musical touch, the show couldn't escape its short-lived fate, highlighting the challenges of transitioning to new ventures in the entertainment industry.

6. Kris Jenner

Image Source: Kris Jenner Instagram

Kris Jenner, at the age of 65, is renowned for her involvement in the most successful reality show in history and for coining the term "momager." In 2013, she decided to venture into hosting her own talk show, "Kris." One notable episode even featured her former son-in-law Kanye West sharing a photo of their daughter North West for the first time. Despite frequent appearances by the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris's talk show only ran for a six-week trial on Fox and wasn't renewed. Frank Cicha, a Fox programming executive, summed it up by saying, “I think she was pretty uninteresting.”

7. Jimmy Fallon

Image Source: Jimmy Fallon Instagram

Jimmy Fallon, now 46, embarked on his journey as a talk show host with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in February 2014. However, prior to hosting, Fallon had already established himself as a comedy veteran with a successful career on "Saturday Night Live" and appearances in films like "Almost Famous," "Taxi," and "Whip It." He inherited the prestigious role of hosting "The Tonight Show" from legends like Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

8. Kelly Clarkson

Image Source: Kelly Clarkson Instagram

Kelly Clarkson, aged 39, made her mark as the first winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol." Over the years, she transitioned into a successful singing and TV career. In 2019, she proved her hosting abilities by launching "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The show earned two Daytime Emmys and featured A-list guests like Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Garner, and Tyler Perry. Her segment "Kellyoke," where she covers popular songs, became a fan favorite.

9. Busy Philipps

Image Source: Busy Philipps speaks on the "Busy Tonight" panel / Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Busy Philipps, a 42-year-old actress known for her roles in "Dawson's Creek" and "Cougar Town," entered the late-night talk show arena with "Busy Tonight" on the E! channel in 2018. Despite strong support from her close friend Michelle Williams, who has been nominated for four Oscars, and star-studded appearances by celebrities like Julia Roberts, Kim Kardashian West, and Tracee Ellis Ross, the show met an unfortunate end after just seven months.

10. Drew Barrymore

Image Source: Drew Barrymore speaks onstage during the Building a Brand in a Mobile-First World panel / John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

Drew Barrymore, aged 46, successfully launched "The Drew Barrymore Show" during the peak of the pandemic, securing a second season in March. Reflecting on the challenges posed by the pandemic, Barrymore told Variety magazine that it forced her team to think innovatively and transform obstacles into opportunities. The inaugural episode featured her "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, along with her frequent collaborator Adam Sandler from "The Wedding Singer" and "50 First Dates."

