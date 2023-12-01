The global healthcare market is expected to reach $665.37 billion by 2028

The healthcare sector is growing exponentially and creating exciting opportunities along the way. As per Verified Market Research, the global healthcare market is expected to reach $665.37 billion by 2028. Thus, the sector is a fertile ground for innovative healthcare startups. It could be the best time to step into the healthcare business and make disruptive moves. If you are an entrepreneur looking to enter the healthcare market, here are 10 lucrative options to consider.

1. Advance Virtual Reality or Metaverse Mental Health

Mental health is garnering global attention. The importance of mental well-being has been stressed by celebrities, psychologists, doctors, and more. Further, the development of Virtual Reality and the Metaverse has opened new avenues for modern mental health apps that can help millions of people. Most therapeutic uses of VR have been for conditions like arachnophobia, claustrophobia, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. VR also has the potential to provide immersive treatment for several disorders, phobias, and stress-related conditions as well.

2. Billing Service Provider

In the ever-growing healthcare landscape, hospitals and clinics are often mounted with a load of paperwork and billing processes. To function efficiently, most of them outsource their financial documentation and billing processes to third-party service providers. This helps the healthcare providers to focus on serving patients. Thus, this is a great area of opportunity for entrepreneurs to provide a service that doesn’t require specific medical training for staff. They can access the HIPAA-compliant software and devices to handle sensitive patient data securely and serve a host of clients.

3. Healthcare Providers Database

Another technological opportunity for entrepreneurs is providing a database of healthcare providers for patients. The system requires infrastructure for data storage and a user-friendly online interface for people to access. Creating a comprehensive database can help people reach the best healthcare professionals that deliver great value for them. The database can enable people to access crucial information including ratings, geographic locations, specialties, and more. Further, verified data and information can help providers be visible to more patients and help more people.

4. Telehealth Apps

Telehealth apps have boomed across the globe since the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though healthcare providers have returned to seeing patients in person, more people have now become comfortable with accessing these apps to get the best advice from professionals afar. Entrepreneurs can leverage the growing trend and build a comprehensive telehealth solution for hospitals and medical professionals to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients virtually. The medical software solution or an application has a wider scope to gain in the future.

5. Medical Tourism

Medical tourism has become one of the most profitable healthcare startup ideas in the past decade. These services cater to people who have to travel across national and international borders for medical treatment. This industry has gained popularity in recent years due to factors such as lower costs, high-quality healthcare services, and the availability of advanced medical technologies in certain destinations. Entrepreneurs can provide an interface or comprehensive services that find high-quality medical facilities in different nations for patients in need. They can build partnerships with healthcare service providers to offer special rates.

6. Scrubs and Uniforms

Starting a business focused on surgical scrubs and uniforms can be a lucrative venture. There is a growing demand for high-quality and comfortable workwear in the healthcare industry. Products like scrubs, robes, shoes, and other medical uniforms are an intangible part of the healthcare industry. Entrepreneurs can provide an inventory of good quality products and other gear for medical professionals. However, starting such a startup requires a combination of understanding the needs of healthcare professionals, and implementing effective marketing strategies.

7. Medical Transcription Services

Medical transcription is another niche where healthcare providers employ external expertise. A medical transcription services startup needs to provide accurate and timely transcriptions of medical records, dictated by healthcare professionals, into written documents. This is a critical service for maintaining accurate patient records and facilitating communication. This service, which can often be carried out remotely, offers great flexibility for both service providers and transcriptionists. Startups must adhere to HIPAA regulations to safeguard patient privacy and make the handling of medical records completely secure.

8. Health Insurance

Health insurance specialists help patients in navigating the complex landscape of health insurance. Such a business works to assist individuals, families, and businesses and provides expertise on available insurance plans. With the help of the assistance, clients choose the most suitable coverage, and the specialists further guide them through the enrollment process. As part of the startup, these professionals work directly with patients. As health insurance has become a necessity in the U.S., this role is becoming increasingly essential.

9. Home Healthcare Facility

A home healthcare facility offers in-home medical assistance to patients recently discharged from a hospital, or who need medical assistance to maintain their wellbeing. Starting a home healthcare facility requires a commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality care. This type of startup caters to a growing demand, particularly among elderly individuals. There is a large aging population that needs care or would require care shortly, expanding the market for providers. Thus, pursuing the field of home healthcare can be a lucrative move for entrepreneurs.

10. Alternative Medical Services

Starting a business in alternative medical services can be a great option considering the growing popularity of homeopathy, acupuncture, and massage therapy. Starting an alternative medical services startup requires a thorough understanding of the market, and providing high-quality care. In the past few decades, many individuals have adopted the offerings either as primary care or as a supplement to more conventional medical care. Entrepreneurs can establish their independent companies, working with experts at a physical center or through a virtual platform.