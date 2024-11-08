ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this

Some users did praise the woman for her ethical conduct and said that she would be rewarded one way or the other.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Woman talking about the money she found on Costco parking | Image Source: Tiktok |Leasa

Tracking down the original owner and returning the cash found lying somewhere in a park or a street is normally considered the right thing to do. However, the internet was not happy when a woman returns $500 that she found in the parking lot of a Costco outlet. People criticized TikToker Leasa known on the platform as @comradekeene, in response to a viral video where she revealed what she did after finding a wad of cash.

Woman talking about how she returned money that she found on Costco parking lot | (Image Source: TikTok | @comradekeene)

"I just found $500 in the Costco parking lot and returned it to the bank," she said in the video, before adding how she returned the money to the bank teller. "While I was standing there, I was kind of talking to the lady and saying, ‘Hey, I just found this in the parking lot. I’m pretty sure someone dropped it,'" she recalled. As soon as the woman gave the money to the bank teller, another woman came running into the bank and claimed that it was hers. "It was her money, and I’m so glad that it was me who found it," Lesas said in the video.

Woman talking about returning the money she found on Costco parking lot ( Image Source: TikTok | @comradekeene)

While Leasa knew that she had done the right thing, not everyone on the internet agreed with her decision. "You don’t ever return cash. Always keep the cash you find. How do you know it was the old lady’s," @aceinthehole1 wrote, "Sooo… Costco parking lot and returned to the bank??? Was there a bank in the Costco parking lot? Why wouldn’t you have returned it to Costco? I’m not believing this. Sorry," @ryanray718 quipped. At the same time, another user appreciated her gesture. "I just know you will be rewarded for that somehow!!! you are such a good person," @aestival added, to which the creator replied, "I had a wonderful conversation over my favorite lunch of a hot dog and soda!"

Screenshot of a comment appreciating her (Image Source: TikTok | @Al)

Screenshot of a user praising the woman's decision (Image Source: TikTok | @faedarkly)

This is not the first time that a person has put their morals above their greed. Reddit user u/whiskeyfordinner took to the platform and shared an anecdote from 2001 when he was walking and found a wallet loaded with $2,000. As he approached his car, he heard a man "frantically ask his wife" about his wallet. This is when the Redditor went up to him and asked what the wallet looked like. When the man's description of the wallet matched the one he had in his possession, he immediately returned it to him. The overjoyed owner quickly offered a $100 bill to the Reddit user for his honesty. When he refused, the man pulled out two more bills and gave them to the Redditor. "I don't care about the damn money, this has my paperwork for a Porsche I bought. Can't get the car without it!" the Redditor recalled the man telling him. He added that he happily took the cash and used it to buy his girlfriend a nice Valentine's gift. "So I got paid to holiday shop," he wrote in the post. Many in the comment section of the post also shared their stories in which they too had gone out of their way to return lost money to the rightful owners. 

You can follow Leasa (@comradekeene) on TikTok for more such content.

