Martha Stewart Detests Work From Home, Says It Will lead America 'Down the Drain'

Media mogul Martha Stewart is not a fan of remote work. She recently slammed businesses for allowing work from home and said that it will lead America "down the drain".

In an interview with Footwear News, she argued that people simply cannot "get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely".

Stewart, who is also an author, and cook, said that her schedule still involves working five days a week and she continued that during the coronavirus week as well.

"Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That's not a very thriving country," she said, adding: "Should America go down the drain because people don't want to go back to work?"

According to a data gathered by Scoop Technologies, the number of companies that require full-time attendance at the office has declined from almost 49 percent in March to just 42 percent in May.

Stewart isn't the only one who condemned work from home. Tesla CEO Elon Musk emphasized "working from home is morally wrong". Several major companies, including Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Disney, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan are asking employees to return to the office.

"There are some exceptions, but I kinda think the whole notion of work-from-home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, 'Let them eat cake,'" he said.

"You're going to make people who make your food that gets delivered [that] can't work from home; the people that come fix your house, they can't work from home, but you can?" he said in an interview with CNBC.

Who Is Martha Stewart?

Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Martha Stewart was born on August 3, 1941, in New Jersey. She is an American entrepreneur and domestic lifestyle innovator. At the age of 13, she modeled on the side and regularly appeared in television commercials. One of her clients was the luxury brand, Chanel. By the age of 24, she was already making over 6 figures a year as a stockbroker in New York.

Her billion-dollar empire started out as a small catering business that she founded with a partner.

What Is Martha Stewart's Net Worth?

Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Stewart's net worth is estimated to be $400 million. Her wealth is attributed to her businesses which included TV, magazines, and home products. The day her company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia went public, she became America's first self-made woman billionaire.

What Are The Advantages of Remote Working?

Freedom and flexibility: You can plan your day to suit both your personal and professional lives. Having the freedom to watch your kids and run your errands in between work is a blessing for many.

Cost Saving: Remote working is cost-efficient for both the employee and the employer. Electricity bills, childcare expenses, and transport costs are some areas where one can save money.

The Peace: Some professions demand a calm environment, and having to work in the general buzz can be a lot for some people. Working remotely can trigger your creative thinking in turn increasing your productivity.

Reduction in Leaves: There are times when you are capable of doing the actual work but traveling becomes the issue and you end up applying for leaves. These issues are eliminated when it comes to working from home.

What Are The Disadvantages of Remote Working?

While remote work has a lot to offer, there are some things that need to be monitored in person to run a business efficiently.

The Risk Of Losing Work-Life Balance: The line between your professional life and personal life can get blurred in the case of remote working.

Communication Gap: Poor communication can really impact the quality of work. When employees operate from different locations, communication becomes a task. Stress generated from miscommunication more often than not reduces productivity.