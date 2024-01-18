Meet Nala, the extraordinary cat who has become a global sensation, with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram and a jaw-dropping net worth of $100 million. Her journey began when Pookie, also known as Varisiri Mathachittiphan, rescued her from a shelter in Los Angeles. Pookie instantly fell in love with Nala's charm, and their adventures together became a hit on Instagram starting in 2012.

Nala posing for a photo | Instagram

In a recent interview on This Morning, Pookie shared the story of Nala's internet fame. She revealed that Nala was one of the pioneers in the online cat world, presenting herself as if she were speaking directly to her followers. This unique approach gave Nala a distinctive personality, and people loved it. The result? Nala's popularity skyrocketed, leading to the creation of a cat food brand, a line of merchandise, and a staggering net worth for Pookie.

Nala has not only won the hearts of millions but also set a Guinness World Record for having the most followers for a cat on Instagram. Not stopping there, she even clinched the title of TikToker of the Year, outshining four human competitors. Pookie now dedicates her full time to managing Nala's social media accounts, contributing to the continuous growth of their online community.

Reflecting on Nala's unique brand identity and her incredible net worth, Pookie expressed her disbelief, highlighting her gratitude for the unexpected journey. It's a tale of humble beginnings turning into something beyond imagination, including Pookie meeting her life partner through Nala's Instagram account. Their love story began when Pookie ordered cat bow ties from Shannon, who was crafting and selling them on Etsy after adopting her nieces.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of fame, Nala's Instagram account serves a noble purpose. Pookie uses the platform to raise awareness for animal welfare and collect donations for animal charities. Nala's own story of being rescued from a shelter inspired Pookie to make helping other animals a primary goal from day one. In collaboration with various companies, they incorporate requests for donations to support shelters, emphasizing the importance of giving back.

Nala posing with a product | Instagram

Nala's journey from a rescue shelter to social media stardom is not just a tale of fame and fortune but also one of love, compassion, and a commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of other animals. It's a heartwarming story that reminds us of the incredible things that can happen when we open our hearts to the well-being of our furry friends.

