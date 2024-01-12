The surge in the value of cryptocurrencies in the latter half of the past decade, was followed by a spate of crypto exchanges crashing, only to reveal scams concealed behind them. In a similar turn of events, SafeMoon, a once-prominent Utah-based cryptocurrency company, found itself plummeting after being hit by federal fraud accusations. The company, promising to take investors "to the moon," has come crashing down as it filed for bankruptcy amid criminal charges and regulatory scrutiny.

The three executives at the helm of SafeMoon, including CEO John Karony, are accused of engaging in fraud, by selling unregistered crypto securities.

Court records revealed that SafeMoon filed for bankruptcy, marking a dramatic fall for a company that once boasted between $10 million and $50 million in assets. Shockingly, the company owes creditors between $100,000 and $500,000, leaving a trail of financial ruin in its wake. The bankruptcy filing paints a grim picture for SafeMoon, with 50 to 99 creditors left unpaid, while the company was operating without insurance.

The situation escalated as a trustee for SafeMoon sought temporary control over the company's assets and operations to initiate a controlled wind-down. Trustee Ellen Ostrow argued in a motion filed Sunday that former employees could play a crucial role in the liquidation process. Ostrow proposed hiring these individuals as independent contractors to expedite the liquidation of SafeMoon's assets, thereby maximizing returns for creditors.

In an unexpected move, a judge granted the motion on a preliminary basis, expediting SafeMoon's bankruptcy hearing. The urgency, according to Ostrow, is tied to compensating former employees swiftly. The motion enables Ostrow to access SafeMoon's assets to pay employees for work performed until the date when a follow-up hearing was scheduled. Judge Joel T. Marker, chief judge of the US Bankruptcy Court’s Utah district, emphasized the importance of addressing any concerns while allowing Ostrow to fulfill immediate obligations.

The trustee's argument hinges on the knowledge about company history possessed by former SafeMoon employees. Ostrow contends that these individuals, with their deep understanding of crypto assets, are essential for converting assets into cash efficiently. Without their expertise, there is a risk of significant value loss, which could adversely affect SafeMoon's estate.

As for SafeMoon executives John Karony, Thomas Smith (Chief Technology Officer), and founder Kyle Nagy, they face charges of securities fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy. The SEC, in a separate action, alleges fraud and the sale of unregistered crypto securities. The accusations suggest a pattern of deceit, with the executives accused of lying to investors while cashing in on assets that were supposed to be "locked."

Among the accused, Karony has faced setbacks in his attempts to secure bail. Following a previous bail denial in November, a subsequent attempt in December failed, resulting in his transfer from Salt Lake City to New York, where he will stand trial in the state's Eastern District Court.

As SafeMoon's promising trajectory ends in a legal quagmire, the repercussions are felt not only by investors but also by former employees who must grapple with the aftermath of the company's rapid descent from crypto stardom to federal scrutiny.

