Communication with aliens may soon be a reality, as the quest for life beyond Earth with the Breakthrough Initiatives has received a $100 million boost. This endeavor, led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, aims to scour the universe for communication with extraterrestrial beings. Milner gained his wealth through early investments in Facebook and has currently divided the funding between two main objectives: the search for extraterrestrial life and the creation of messages to send beyond our planet.

A decade-long mission to fund SETI's unprecedented search for alien life

Efforts to listen for signals from outer space since the 1960s have often been hindered by uncertainty about funds, similar to the elusive nature of alien contact. NASA's SETI program, which ran from the 1970s to the 1990s, used around $110 million over two decades. The recent announcement by Yuri Milner introduces a significant shift in SETI funding.

Milner's Breakthrough Listen initiative has pledged funding throughout a decade for what is anticipated to be the most thorough SETI program ever. This initiative will be overseen by a panel of eminent scientists led by Sir Martin Rees, the U.K.’s Astronomer Royal. The Breakthrough Message project, also part of the effort, aims to create collective messages from humanity to be transmitted into space. Both projects fall under Milner's Breakthrough Initiatives division, an arm of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation known for awarding significant scientific honors. Milner emphasized that the funding comes without any conditions and reiterated his full commitment to the project. He added that the project will be extended for another decade if they don't find anything in 10 years and even two more decades if need be.

Here are 8 things you need to know about the project:

1. History, challenges and breakthrough

Decades of efforts to detect signals from advanced civilizations began with astronomer Frank Drake in the 1960s. However, vast permutations of wavelengths and the Milky Way's immense size complicate the search.

Yuri Milner's Breakthrough Listen initiative's $100 million funding for SETI secures an unprecedented observing time on two of the world's largest radio telescopes, to expand the scale of the search.

2. Technological advancements and extensive sky coverage

Breakthrough Listen collaborates with UC Berkeley to develop advanced instruments and techniques. Partnering with citizen scientists from SETI@home, the initiative monitors a million stars, the galactic plane, and nearby galaxies. This effort covers a wider area, scans more of the spectrum, and offers greater sensitivity than before.

3. A paradigm shift and collaborative future

Breakthrough Listen's comprehensive strategy, combined with data sharing and citizen involvement, marks a paradigm shift in SETI. The initiative's ambitious approach, state-of-the-art technology, and extensive collaboration could bring us closer to answering the age-old question: Are we alone in the universe?

4. SETI program's rise, fall, and NASA's shifting focus

After Frank Drake's initial SETI efforts, NASA initiated its own SETI programs, but Congress terminated them in 1993. Today, NASA focuses on microbial life on planets like Mars, avoiding the more contentious pursuit of intelligent alien civilizations.

5. Private players fill the gap

Post-NASA, the SETI Institute continued work with modest funding. The Allen Telescope Array, funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, aimed to boost SETI's work but struggled as budget constraints occasionally caused diversions from its core purpose.

6. New opportunities and public-private partnerships

Yuri Milner's initiative not only renews the interest of young scientists in SETI but also provides opportunities for experienced researchers. Astronomer Pete Worden transitioned from NASA to become chairman of Milner's Breakthrough Prize Foundation, reflecting a shift towards public-private collaborations. This transformation is a response to the limitations in government funding for observatories, driving innovative projects like Breakthrough Listen to fill the astronomical funding void.

7. An illustrious gathering and profound insights

Prominent figures, including Yuri Milner, Sir Martin Rees, Frank Drake, and Pete Marcy have come together for the search for life in space. Cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who communicated via his iconic computer-generated voice, had launched the initiative with Milner in 2016. Hawking emphasized the universe's mystery regarding intelligent life beyond Earth and the significance of this pursuit.

8. The quest for intelligence beyond earth

With the understanding that cosmic cultures might be fleeting, the Breakthrough Listen initiative aims to continuously search for a connection with other civilizations. The variables in Drake's equation, particularly the longevity of a civilization (L), remain pivotal. Our limited experience doesn't translate directly to the cosmos, highlighting the importance of persevering in the search, guided by pioneers like Yuri Milner.

While the cosmos teems with planets suitable for life, the leap from single-celled organisms to intelligent life remains uncertain. Technological intelligence has emerged only once on Earth, raising the question of rarity in the universe. The concept of "bottlenecks" between life's origin, the evolution of intelligence, and sustaining technological civilization poses challenges for finding extraterrestrial intelligence. The significance goes beyond discovery; it could provide insights into our own future as a global civilization.

