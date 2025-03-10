ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lashes out at his stylist who randomly showed up during filming

Harvey ended things on a lighter note despite seeming frustrated at a point on the show.
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey and stylist Elly Karamoh on 'Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)
Steve Harvey and stylist Elly Karamoh on 'Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

Steve Harvey's reactions to absurd answers and awkward moments on "Family Feud" are often dramatic, and he even goes on to hit contestants apart from threatening producers. But on one occasion, he had an unlikely outburst when his stylist, Elly Karamoh, casually walked on stage with a bottle of water. The segment was being filmed, and Karamoh didn't realize that he was on air while Harvey was busy addressing the participants with the right answer. For a second, Karamoh stood in front of the cameras, but he was left wide-eyed when someone from the production team yelled, "Elly, what are you doing?" He dashed off the stage in an instant while Harvey stood staring at him perplexed, and the participants and the audience roared with laughter.

 

According to Good Housekeeping, Harvey then reacted, "What the f--k is wrong with you?!" The teasing did not stop there as Harvey continued to stare at Karamoh in disbelief when someone from the participants hilariously called out, "That's goin' on YouTube, Steve," and the whole set jeered. "Courtney stepped out and told me to get you your water," the stylist finally spoke out in his defense. "Courtney stepped out, and told you to get my water? Who told you to bring it out here on TV?" Harvey questioned, visibly frustrated with the fracas. By that time, he was clearly not vibing with the funny atmosphere.

Steve Harvey at the AOL BUILD Speaker Series on September 4, 2015, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jim Spellman)
Steve Harvey at the AOL BUILD Speaker Series on September 4, 2015, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jim Spellman)

"You didn't know we were taping? The f*** you think all these lights are for?" an agitated Harvey escalated his queries. "There's eight cameras in this. What do you think these cameras are in here for? This ain't rehearsal! Y'all don't even understand. How ignorant this was he just did," Harvey continued to vent at Karamoh despite knowing that the cameras were rolling non-stop. "All I heard was, "Elly!" And I went, "Why are they talking 'bout Elly?" he said referring to the moment that just brought the whole segment down. The veteran comedian continued to chide Karamoh, "Twelve years, man, that's never happened." However, he ended things on a lighter note, saying, "That was better than the stiletto joke I was doin'."

 

Fans loved their banter on stage as well and took to the comments to express that. @Deas-Mhumhna wrote, "Elle has been Steve's personal stylist for a couple of years now. They jive well with each other. He helped Steve gain confidence in how he dressed. Elle didn't get in trouble, they are good friends." @lancratot5066 joked, "This man is devoted towards his job and this bottle of water." @michaelcartwright8570 mocked, "I love how they kept the cameras rolling, knowing that is going to be a YouTube moment for sure!"

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Vanna White drops a major 'Wheel of Fortune' secret not many fans know about: "Did I hear that right?"
NEWS
Vanna White drops a major 'Wheel of Fortune' secret not many fans know about: "Did I hear that right?"
Even old fans of the show were gobsmacked by what goes on behind the scenes on the show.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lashes out at his stylist who randomly showed up during filming
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lashes out at his stylist who randomly showed up during filming
Harvey ended things on a lighter note despite seeming frustrated at a point on the show.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner says 'I'm still dying' after what she drank during a wild pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner says 'I'm still dying' after what she drank during a wild pitch
The sample was actually apple cider vinegar which is healthy but tastes terrible.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice breaks after expert reveals the value of his 100-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice breaks after expert reveals the value of his 100-year-old painting
The painting was later put on display at a museum in Delaware owing to its significance.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'it's my 16th birthday' — then she wins a car
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'it's my 16th birthday' — then she wins a car
Isabella, who wore a t-shirt that read, "It's My 16th Birthday" was joined by her mother on the set.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest makes a snarky joke on Kevin Jonas and then apologizes quickly
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest makes a snarky joke on Kevin Jonas and then apologizes quickly
Fans also praised Seacrest for his quick wit and charm, calling him a warm and kind host.
14 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges show off their Bollywood dance moves during a pitch with 'the best intro so far'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges show off their Bollywood dance moves during a pitch with 'the best intro so far'
Sahil Patel, Co-Founder/CEO of BollyX demonstrated a fun workout session with groovy dance moves combined with cardio exercise.
15 hours ago
Drew Carey stops games on 'Price is Right' to host a gender reveal for couples: "Everybody it's a..."
NEWS
Drew Carey stops games on 'Price is Right' to host a gender reveal for couples: "Everybody it's a..."
Carey proved that the show is more than just about winning prizes and celebrating cars or trips.
1 day ago
Drew Carey looked almost unrecognizable as 'Price is Right' cast showed up in wrestling outfits
NEWS
Drew Carey looked almost unrecognizable as 'Price is Right' cast showed up in wrestling outfits
The crew looked absolutely unrecognizable in their wrestling inspired outfits.
1 day ago
‘Shark Tank’ turns intense as Kevin O’Leary brutally calls founders 'cockroaches': "Going to get crushed"
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ turns intense as Kevin O’Leary brutally calls founders 'cockroaches': "Going to get crushed"
The beverage defied O'Leary's expectations, and it now holds a 34% market share in the soda sector.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
Harvey never loses a chance to show off dance moves alongside contestants on the stage.
2 days ago
Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say
NEWS
Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say
While the audience got to witness the moves live, viewers at home praised White's performance as well.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges mocked the firm with $50 million valuation — but its founder had the last laugh
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges mocked the firm with $50 million valuation — but its founder had the last laugh
“For the first 30 seconds, the Sharks were in disbelief. All they kept saying was, ‘You gotta be kidding me," Wang said later.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar
NEWS
'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar
The multitalented model whipped out some convincing riffs from an electric guitar.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect
NEWS
'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect
In his free time during the commercial breaks, the host likes to bust out some moves.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show
The dance fitness brand has since gained popularity in schools, especially during their assembly, as a way of exercising.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary was ready to invest in a nurse's company but he had one brutal condition: "You got to..."
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary was ready to invest in a nurse's company but he had one brutal condition: "You got to..."
The Boston-based nurse sought $100,000 for 10% equity in her company, Tranquilo, a baby-care product.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring
Sometimes, the true worth of an item goes beyond its monetary value, and "Antiques Roadshow" is all about that.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment
In the end the model and the host laughed it off but fans were not so happy.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses balance after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses balance after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old painting
The guest who saw an opportunity to get his old painting evaluated was shocked to learn its value.
3 days ago