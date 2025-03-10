'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lashes out at his stylist who randomly showed up during filming

Harvey ended things on a lighter note despite seeming frustrated at a point on the show.

Steve Harvey's reactions to absurd answers and awkward moments on "Family Feud" are often dramatic, and he even goes on to hit contestants apart from threatening producers. But on one occasion, he had an unlikely outburst when his stylist, Elly Karamoh, casually walked on stage with a bottle of water. The segment was being filmed, and Karamoh didn't realize that he was on air while Harvey was busy addressing the participants with the right answer. For a second, Karamoh stood in front of the cameras, but he was left wide-eyed when someone from the production team yelled, "Elly, what are you doing?" He dashed off the stage in an instant while Harvey stood staring at him perplexed, and the participants and the audience roared with laughter.

According to Good Housekeeping, Harvey then reacted, "What the f--k is wrong with you?!" The teasing did not stop there as Harvey continued to stare at Karamoh in disbelief when someone from the participants hilariously called out, "That's goin' on YouTube, Steve," and the whole set jeered. "Courtney stepped out and told me to get you your water," the stylist finally spoke out in his defense. "Courtney stepped out, and told you to get my water? Who told you to bring it out here on TV?" Harvey questioned, visibly frustrated with the fracas. By that time, he was clearly not vibing with the funny atmosphere.

Steve Harvey at the AOL BUILD Speaker Series on September 4, 2015, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jim Spellman)

"You didn't know we were taping? The f*** you think all these lights are for?" an agitated Harvey escalated his queries. "There's eight cameras in this. What do you think these cameras are in here for? This ain't rehearsal! Y'all don't even understand. How ignorant this was he just did," Harvey continued to vent at Karamoh despite knowing that the cameras were rolling non-stop. "All I heard was, "Elly!" And I went, "Why are they talking 'bout Elly?" he said referring to the moment that just brought the whole segment down. The veteran comedian continued to chide Karamoh, "Twelve years, man, that's never happened." However, he ended things on a lighter note, saying, "That was better than the stiletto joke I was doin'."

Fans loved their banter on stage as well and took to the comments to express that. @Deas-Mhumhna wrote, "Elle has been Steve's personal stylist for a couple of years now. They jive well with each other. He helped Steve gain confidence in how he dressed. Elle didn't get in trouble, they are good friends." @lancratot5066 joked, "This man is devoted towards his job and this bottle of water." @michaelcartwright8570 mocked, "I love how they kept the cameras rolling, knowing that is going to be a YouTube moment for sure!"