A TikToker recently went viral after he showed the world how "influencer makeup" is a hoax and that it doesn't work in real life. Bennet Northen, who goes by the username @bennetnorthen on TikTok, garnered over 7 million views when he revealed the unfiltered reality of the influencer makeup look, captivating audiences and sparking conversations. "This is exactly why influencer style makeup doesn’t work," he said before demonstrating different techniques on his face.

In the video, Bennet talks about how caking the face with products will never really work in real life. “Influencer makeup is much different from day-to-day makeup for work, school, errands, etc.,” he said. "We have to remember that influencers typically don’t get much out of anything "predictable," if you will,” he added.

He explained how using a light concealer under the eyes only looks good on camera but not in real life. Instead, he suggests using an orange concealer on the under eyes to cover any darkness before applying the actual product. In the video, he is seen squeezing a tube of foundation directly on the face, which he thinks is not only unsanitary but also very wasteful. He recommends his viewers squeeze a pea-sized amount at the back of their hands and go from there.

The TikToker also mentioned that using both cream and powder products is unnecessary. “If you’re dry, go with cream, if you’re oily go, with powder,” he said. He then shows the audience the right way to contour the nose, which is to follow the shadow and connect it to the brow bone. He believes each product must be applied to the area it's meant for. "If you’re applying bronzer and blush and highlighter all in the same area, what’s the point?” he asks.

Many people took to the video to share their opinions. One person wrote, "I feel like influencer makeup reminds me of how theatre kids cake makeup on for their performances. it’s all for a performance, not real life." "I cannot thank you enough, i never understood why makeup has been making me look WORSE… it was me (the problem)," commented another. A viewer thanked the TikToker and wrote, "Your tips have transformed the way I’m approaching makeup, thank you so much."

Bennett told Insider that he realized he had to put on a lot more makeup to show the same effect on camera. "I found myself slathering on my products on camera just to get the natural finish I usually opt for off camera," he said. He stated, "Influencer content tends to be dramatic for a reaction from the viewer." The viral video questions the broader implications of digital aesthetics on self-esteem and body image. Moreover, in an era where influencers wield significant influence, Bennet's video has become a powerful reminder of the importance of truthfulness and self-acceptance in the digital age.

