'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment

Seacrest has stepped into the shoes of Pat Sajak who entertained audiences for decades.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest dancing. (Cover image source: Instagram | @wheeloffortune)
It hasn't been long since Ryan Seacrest took over as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” following Pat Sajak's exit, and has received mixed reactions from fans of the show. Although he has faced criticism just as Sajak did for his blunders, Seacrest managed to surprise fans with an impromptu break dance performance. The fans got to witness this side of him thanks to a contestant named Kamilah who sang an impromptu hip-hop verse praising the latest host of the legendary show.

“You know what? I’m performing it for you today, Ryan, if you’ll allow me,” she said after Seacrest asked if she performed live, as per TV Insider. The host seemed excited at the prospect and jokingly asked the showrunners to dim the lights. Kamilah then immediately went into musician mode with her rapping skills. “R to the Y-A-N Seacrest. He’s always dressed his very best. I’m here on Wheel of Fortune to do my very best. I hope that I pass his test,” she rapped.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

This impressed the host so much that he went to the center of the stage and spun around for a while on his back before throwing a kick and getting up. Although it wasn't the greatest break dance performance of all time and even looked a bit silly, the crowd was entertained. “You try that, Mickey,” he said afterward referring to the Disney theme for the week.

As soon as “Wheel of Fortune” posted this clip on their Instagram handle, fans went wild. “Ryan, you’re ridiculous and I love it,” one user commented. “Ryan Seacrest is in a whole another league,” quipped another. Of course, some fans had their reservations. “Inappropriate....miss Pat,” one user wrote referring to the show’s former host Pat Sajak.

 

Fans were bound to have reservations about Seacrest taking over the show that Sajak had been synonymous with for years. The 49-year-old knew that it would take some time to win the fans over and even admitted to being nervous as per The Express. “I was scared to death,” he had said. “I was nervous about walking into something so successful.”

So far things seem to be going well but there have been a few hiccups as far as fans are concerned. He has been accused by some fans of costing a contestant more than $13,000 on a recent episode of the show. The contestant had accumulated the amount before the Express Wedge game.

After correctly guessing a few letters, the puzzle read THR_ _ _ _ N_  ATTRACT_ _ NS. He then chose a W which was incorrect and lost the entire amount as per the rules of the game. The issue that some viewers had with this was that Seacrest did not remind him to pick a vowel. Even though it’s not the host’s job to remind a contestant what kind of a letter to use, it certainly did not go down well with one fan.

 

“I’m not going to lie it irked me that the guy didn’t call a vowel on the express when he was blanking on what to say next. Why not call a vowel?? He guessed a wrong letter and lost when he could have said a vowel which would have probably helped him out,” they wrote according to Pop Culture.

