'Shark Tank' judges show off their Bollywood dance moves during a pitch with 'the best intro so far'

Sahil Patel, Co-Founder/CEO of BollyX demonstrated a fun workout session with groovy dance moves combined with cardio exercise.

"Shark Tank" investors from Mark Cuban to Mr. Wonderful Kevin O'Leary and the charming Barbara Corcoran are all celebrities in their own right after 16 successful seasons. Not only are they rockstars in the entrepreneurship space, but the sharks can also shake a leg and don a glamorous avatar for the show. Sahil Patel, a fitness instructor and Co-Founder/CEO of BollyX, got investors to show off their Bollywood dance moves during his pitch. Patel made an energetic entry with his team dancing to Shahrukh Khan's hit wedding number 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna,' and the sharks loved the performance, calling it "the best intro so far." After the compliments and cheers, Patel asked for $375,000 for 8% equity in his company BollyX.

The entrepreneur from Boston Massachussets explained, "What you just saw is a traditional dance from India and it's full of energy. The excitement of building the world's largest Bollywood-inspired Fitness platform and community is how we're changing the way America gets its sweat." Patel then entertained the sharks with a few more of his exercise-integrated dancing routines. He stated further that members of BollyX could either avail the live classes at a gym or connect anywhere from the world online for their on-demand sessions. He even proposed that members could become fitness instructors without any prior experience. He said, "Training can be found live at a gym near you or you can join us online with BX on demand from anywhere at any time you can even become an instruct."

Patel then invited the sharks for an impromptu session and taught them 'Bhangra' moves to foot-tapping Punjabi music. The dance sequence performed by the investors is yet to be highlighted on BollyX's official Instagram page. Patel continued by disclosing more about his upbringing, acknowledging that while pursuing his medical degree, he became more aware of his Indian heritage. On his mother's request, he joined the college Bollywood dance team, and his alternative career picked up from there as Patel went on to win several competitions after facing initial setbacks.

"I led the first-ever Bollywood dance team to the semi-finals of 'America's Got Talent' really back when 'Slum Dog Millionaire' came out with the hit number 'Jai Ho'!" he revealed to the sharks. Patel explained the business part by stating that they worked on a subscription-based model with trained instructors and operated in more than 350 locations with around 500 classes a week. "We've got 1,00 paying subscribers per month they're paying $20 a month we've got roughly $20,000 in that business income correct per month," he said. This low profit margin was a concern for Mark Cuban and guest shark Rohan Oza, especially since Bollyx had been in business for almost five years. Shahil responded by pointing out that he had more than 1100 subscribers per month.

The sharks were further shocked when Patel revealed that the business had lost 600,000 since he re-invested $1.7 million to rebrand with new content and strategies. The young entrepreneur confessed that he had to borrow money from friends and relatives to make his brand a success, and he only had $75,000 in his bank with a $6,000 profit from BollyX. The investors remained baffled at the numbers Patel presented and eventually gave up on the fitness concept. Oza specifically mentioned that he was "emotionally invested" and liked the idea but couldn't take the risk. At present, BollyX is still functional and continues to carry out sessions in live locations and on-demand as per their website.