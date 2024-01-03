What Is Actor and Comedian Chris Kattan’s Net Worth?

Name Chris Kattan Net Worth $4 million Gender Male DOB 19 October 1970 Age 53 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Television Producer, Voice Actor, Screenwriter, Singer

Chris Kattan, an American actor and comedian, has a net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for his time on the NBC sketch comedy series, "Saturday Night Live," which he was part of for 148 episodes from 1996 to 2003. Apart from "SNL," Kattan has also made a name for himself in movies such as "A Night at the Roxbury," "Corky Romano," and "Undercover Brother."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Kattan (@chriskattanofficial)

Chris Kattan kicked off his journey by joining comedy groups in Los Angeles, particularly The Groundlings, a notable one founded by his father. In this early phase, he landed small roles in various TV shows. One notable appearance was in the "NewsRadio" episode titled "No, This Is Not Based Entirely on Julie's Life," where he portrayed a Photoshop employee.

"Saturday Night Live"

After making his mark in Los Angeles, Chris Kattan headed to New York to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). From 1996 to 2003, he was a key member of the main cast. On "SNL," Kattan gained recognition for his energetic characters, including Mango, a lively individual, and one-half of the nightclub-hopping Butabi Brothers alongside Will Ferrell. This dynamic duo later became the focus of the film "Night at the Roxbury." Kattan also showcased his talent through recurring characters like Mr. Peppers, Azrael Abyss, Gay Hitler, Suel Forrester, and Kyle DeMarco. Impressively, he nailed impressions of various celebrities such as Clay Aiken, Ben Affleck, Ricky Martin, Al Pacino, Kid Rock, Kerri Strug, and many more.

"SNL" guest appearance

On December 17, 2011, Chris Kattan made a special appearance on the "SNL" Christmas special hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Fast forward to the summer of 2014, and Kattan revived his former "SNL" character Mango in Missy Elliot's music video for "Shut It Down." In 2017, he took on the challenge of "Dancing With the Stars" during its 24th season but was the first celebrity dancer to be eliminated, partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson.

December 2018 brought a delightful reunion on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where Kattan joined forces with fellow "SNL" alums Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, and Tracy Morgan, along with special guest Ariana Grande. They recreated their iconic "SNL" sketch performance of "I Wish It Was Christmas Today." This marked the first time since 2011 that all four performers were present for the festive rendition.

In May 2019, Kattan shared the inside scoop on his "Saturday Night Live" journey, his complex relationship with Lorne Michaels, his unique upbringing, and other intriguing stories in his revealing memoir, titled, "Baby, Don't Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from Saturday Night Live." The book offers readers a closer look at the man behind the comedic performances.

Actor Chris Kattan visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood | Photo by Paul Archuleta | Getty Images

Post "SNL" television career

Following his departure from "Saturday Night Live" in 2003, Chris Kattan continued his career, mainly focusing on television. In 2004, he was slated to play Xanthias in the Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's "The Frogs" but director and choreographer Susan Stroman replaced him just before the opening. Notably, during the 2008 Super Bowl XLII, Kattan appeared in a Diet Pepsi Max commercial featuring the famous "What is Love" tune, paying homage to his iconic head-bobbing moments from "A Night at the Roxbury."

In August 2009, Kattan took on the lead role in the IFC miniseries, "Bollywood Hero," portraying himself and navigating the challenges of transitioning from a comedic actor to aspiring for leading man status in more serious roles. Starting in the fall of 2009, he secured a supporting role in "The Middle," playing Bob, a colleague of Frankie Heck at the car dealership. Additionally, Kattan made a guest appearance in an episode of "How I Met Your Mother."

Neck injury

While on "Dancing With the Stars," Chris Kattan received criticism for his limited upper body movement. He later revealed that this was due to a neck injury from an "SNL" sketch in 2001. In 2014, he faced a DUI arrest, attributing it to pain medicine following his fourth neck surgery. These incidents highlighted the lasting impact of the injury on his mobility and life.

In September 2001, Chris Kattan bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for over $1 million. However, in January 2014, he decided to sell the house for just under $2 million. After some negotiations, he eventually accepted $1.55 million for the property in August 2014.

In June 2008, Chris Kattan tied the knot with model Sunshine Deia Tutt in Oakhurst, California. Their journey began with a Christmas Eve proposal in 2006. Unfortunately, the union was short-lived as the couple separated after just eight weeks of marriage in August 2008. They were officially divorced in February 2009.

On March 25, 2023, Chris Kattan proposed to his girlfriend, Maria Libri during a Wilco concert at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago. The heartfelt moment took place in front of the stage as the band played "I'm the Man Who Loves You" with the band members in on the surprise.

Chris Kattan and Maria Libri attend the premiere of the Apple TV+ comedy "Loot" |Photo by Amy Sussman | Getty Images

How did Chris Kattan suffer a neck injury?

Kattan revealed that he suffered a neck injury during an "SNL" sketch in 2001 when threw himself backwards on a chair while doing a Golden Girls parody.

When did Chris Kattan reunite with his fellow "SNL" alums?

December 2018 brought a delightful reunion on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where Kattan joined forces with fellow "SNL" alums Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, and Tracy Morgan, along with special guest Ariana Grande.

Where did Chris Kattan revive his "SNL" character, Mango?

Kattan revived his former "SNL" character Mango in Missy Elliot's music video for "Shut It Down."

