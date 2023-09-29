What Is 'King of Latin Pop' Ricky Martin's Net Worth?
Ricky Martin, the "King of Latin Pop," is a Puerto Rican superstar with a net worth of $130 million. He's sold over 70 million records worldwide and played a key role in bringing Latin pop to the U.S. He's not only a successful musician but also a talented actor. Ricky Martin is also known for his philanthropic efforts, mainly through the Ricky Martin Foundation, a non-profit organization he established in 2004. The foundation is dedicated to combating human trafficking.
What are Ricky Martin's sources of income?
Ricky Martin's sources of income primarily come from his successful music career, acting roles, and various business ventures. He gained fame as a pop musician, selling millions of albums and scoring hits like "Livin' la Vida Loca" and "She Bangs." Additionally, he acted in TV shows like "General Hospital '' and "Glee," expanding his earnings. Martin's live performances and world tours also contribute significantly to his income. He has ventured into writing with his autobiography "Me" and released albums like "A Quien Quiera Esuchar," which earned him Grammy Awards. Furthermore, his participation as a coach on "The Voice" shows worldwide adds to his income. Ricky Martin has consistently diversified his revenue streams, and his career continues to thrive.
Ricky Martin’s assets
Ricky Martin owns some impressive assets. He bought a Beverly Hills home for $13.5 million in 2016 and once sold another Beverly Hills home for $15 million in 2006. In New York City, he sold an apartment for $8.4 million that he bought for $6 million in 2012 and another condo for $7.55 million in 2015. Ricky also has a villa in Madrid, a private island near Rio de Janeiro, and a big property in Puerto Rico.
Ricky Martin’s personal life
In Ricky Martin's personal life, he became a father to twin boys through a surrogate mother in 2008. Even though he had a long-term relationship with Mexican TV host Rebecca de Alba, Ricky publicly came out as gay in 2010. He later explained that he's attracted to both men and women but prefers romantic relationships with men. In 2016, he started dating Jwan Yosef, and they eventually got married and had two children together.
Ricky Martin's philanthropy
After the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, Martin visited Thailand to assess the needs of young survivors at high risk of exploitation by traffickers. The Ricky Martin Foundation partnered with Habitat for Humanity to construct 224 homes for families affected by the tsunami, completing the project in December 2006. Additionally, the foundation collaborated with the International Organization for Migration on the Llama y Vive campaign, aimed at preventing human trafficking, protecting young victims, and prosecuting traffickers. In 2012, the foundation contributed to the development of the Child Protection Model Law in collaboration with the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children.
Ricky Martin’s awards
|Grammy Awards (2016) - Best Latin Pop Album for "A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition)"
|GLAAD Media Awards (2016) - Outstanding Music Artist (Spanish Language) for the album "A Quien Quiera Escuchar"
|American Music Awards (2003) - Favorite Latin Artist
|MTV Asia Awards (2006) - International Award for Favorite Male Artist
|Blockbuster Entertainment Awards (2002) - National Council of La Raza Vanguard Award
|Blockbuster Entertainment Awards (2000) - Special Achievement Award for Male Entertainer of the Year
|Walk of Fame (2007) - Star on the Walk of Fame
FAQs
How many children does Ricky Martin have?
Ricky Martin has four kids: 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, 4-year-old daughter Lucia, and 3-year-old son Renn.
Who is Ricky Martin's nephew?
Ricky Martin has a nephew named Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin.
How tall is Ricky Martin?
Ricky Martin is 5 feet 11 inches tall.
