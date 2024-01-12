Name Julianne Moore Net Worth $55 Million Sources of Income Acting, Book Sales, Endorsements, Production Date of Birth December 3, 1960 Age 63 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Author, Voice Actor, Television & Film Producer, Theatrical Producer

The American actress, author, and producer Julianne Moore ranks 11 in the New York Times list of 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century. With a net worth of $55 million, she has contributed to projects like "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," and "Crazy, Stupid, Love." In her career, the actress has worked with renowned actors and directors, including Gloria Steinem, Gary Oldman, Amy Adams, Steven Spielberg, Ed Harris, Mads Mikkelsen, Kristen Stewart, Alec Baldwin, and Richard Attenborough.

Julianne Moore attends the "May December" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Mohammed Badra

Moore began her professional acting career performing in Broadway theatre and soap operas like "The Edge of Night" and "As the World Turns." Her breakthrough came with Robert Altman's "Short Cuts" and garnered critical acclaim for her compelling performance in Todd Haynes' "Safe." Her leading roles in the blockbuster hits "Nine Months" and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" made her a household name.

She received Oscar nominations for her remarkable work in period films such as "Boogie Nights," "The End of the Affair," "Far from Heaven," and "The Hours." She played notable roles in films like "The Big Lebowski," "Magnolia," "Hannibal," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," and "Maps to the Stars." She received a Primetime Emmy Award for her compelling portrayal of Sarah Palin in the HBO film "Game Change."

In 2012, she portrayed an Alzheimer's patient in "Still Alice." Among her highest-grossing films are the last chapters of "The Hunger Games" series and the spy thriller "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." She has also featured in various independent films and streaming ventures, with her upcoming role being in Todd Haynes' drama "May December."

Besides acting, Moore launched her first book "Freckleface Strawberry" in 2007, securing a place in the New York Times Best Seller list. Popular children's books written by her include "Monster Time," "Loose Tooth," "Best Friends Forever," "My Mom Is a Foreigner, But Not to Me," and "Backpacks" among others.

(L-R) Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore speak at SiriusXM's Town Hall | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

In 1986, Moore married actor and stage director John Gould Rubin. However, they parted ways in 1993. In 1996, she met Bart Freundlich, a filmmaker who directed Moore in "The Myth of Fingerprints." After many years of dating, the couple eventually got married in 2003. They share two children: Caleb Freundlich and Liv Freundlich. The family currently resides in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

- Daytime Emmy Awards 1988: Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series for "As the World Turns"

- Berlin International Film Festival 2003: Best Actress for "The Hours"

- Critics Choice Awards 2003: Best Actress for "Far from Heaven"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2012: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Game Change"

- Golden Globes, USA 2013: Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Game Change"

- Academy Awards, USA 2015: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Still Alice"

- BAFTA Awards 2015: Best Leading Actress for "Still Alice"

- Golden Globes, USA 2015: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Still Alice"

- Satellite Awards 2015: Best Actress in a Motion Picture for "Still Alice"

Julianne Moore attends the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023 | Getty Images | Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro

Who is Julianne Moore's husband?

Moore has been married to Bart Freundlich since 2003.

Does Julianne Moore have any children?

Yes. Moore has two children: Liv Freundlich and Caleb Freundlich.

What is the net worth of Julianne Moore?

The estimated net worth of Julianne Moore is $55 million.

What was Julianne Moore's birth name?

Moore was born Julie Anne Smith on December 3, 1960, in North Carolina.

What are some of the most famous movies of Julianne Moore?

Julianne Moore's best works include "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "Hannibal," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "Still Alice," and "Game Change" to name a few.

