Name Ed Harris Net Worth $25 Million Salary 2.5 Million Annual Income $7-15 million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth November 28, 1950 Age 72 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Film director, Film Producer, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Ed Harris, a versatile American actor, director, and screenwriter, has accumulated a substantial net worth of $25 million throughout his illustrious career. Known for his remarkable contributions to both film and theatre, Harris has graced the entertainment world with a wide range of performances, earning accolades and recognition along the way.

Also Read: What Was 'The Godfather' Star James Caan's Net Worth?

Ed Harris attends Red Carpet during Sitges Film Festival on October 13, 2018 in Sitges, Spain/ Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Ed Harris' wealth primarily stems from his extensive filmography and theatrical work. With more than 100 acting credits to his name, Harris has made a significant impact in Hollywood. His notable film roles in "The Abyss" (1989), "Apollo 13" (1995), "The Rock" (1996), and "The Truman Show" (1998) have not only showcased his acting prowess but also contributed to his financial success.

Also Read: From the Hilarious 'Hangover' Movies to Thrillers Like 'Joker': Todd Phillips' Growth and Net Worth

In addition to his net worth, Ed Harris has received substantial earnings throughout his career. Notably, his role as the Man in Black in the HBO series "Westworld" earned him an impressive $250,000 per episode, making him one of the highest-earning actors in television.

Also Read: What Is 'Dr. Sturgis' aka Wallace Shawn's Net Worth?

Apart from his acting career, Ed Harris has delved into other aspects of the entertainment industry, including directing and writing. He directed, produced, and starred in the 2008 Western film "Appaloosa." Additionally, he took on the role of director in the biographical drama "Pollock" in 2000. Although he may not be primarily recognized as a director, these ventures have undoubtedly added to his overall earnings.

Ed Harris attends during a photocall at Sitges Film Festival on October 12, 2018, in Sitges, Spain/ Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Ed Harris, along with his wife Amy Madigan, owns a valuable piece of real estate in Malibu, California. This property is estimated to be worth a substantial $5 million. Furthermore, they own an adjacent undeveloped 2-acre property, though their intention to sell it in 2015 for $2.6 million did not materialize. These real estate holdings significantly contribute to Ed Harris' total assets.

2021 $14 Million 2022 $20 Million 2023 $25 Million

Ed Harris' personal life is interwoven with his professional career. He married fellow actress Amy Madigan in 1983, and they have a daughter named Lily, born in 1993. Their relationship began when they starred together in a play, and they have maintained a strong and enduring partnership.

Ed Harris has received numerous awards and nominations for his exceptional work in both film and theatre. He has been nominated for four Academy Awards and has earned six Golden Globe nominations. Additionally, he has received Primetime Emmy nominations for his work in various television productions. His contributions to the stage have also been acknowledged with prestigious awards such as the Obie Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award.

Ed Harris attends HBO's "Westworld" Season 4 Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 21, 2022, in New York City/ Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

What is Ed Harris' most famous role?

Ed Harris is best known for his roles in films like "Apollo 13," "The Truman Show," and "The Rock," as well as his work on the HBO series "Westworld."

Has Ed Harris won any major awards?

Yes, Ed Harris has received several accolades, including Academy Award nominations, Golden Globe nominations, and Primetime Emmy nominations. He has also won awards from various film and theater organizations.

Does Ed Harris have a significant presence on social media?

No, Ed Harris is not active on social media platforms, preferring to maintain a private and low-key lifestyle.

More from MARKETREALIST

Kirsten Dunst Showed Versatility at a Young Age With Films Like 'Jumanji'; Here's Her Net Worth

From Destroying Opponents to Helping People Stay Healthy: Boxer Laila Ali's Journey and Net Worth