As Alec Baldwin Faces Charges Over Fatal Shooting On Sets, A Look At His Earnings And Net Worth

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has appeared in several TV and film productions. Some of his best-known appearances were in projects like “Beetlejuice”, “The Departed, and “Working Girl” among others. However, he is best known for his work in the series “30 Rock” for which he won numerous awards and became the most award-winning male actor in SAG's history. Baldwin has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Alec Baldwin at the "El Hormiguero" TV show at Vertice Studio | Getty Images | Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez

Baldwin has been struggling with criminal charges following an accidental shooting on the sets of “Rust”. Baldwin was allegedly holding the gun which fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the sets in 2021.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their children attend the Chairman's Reception at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

Baldwin’s career began with the soap opera “The Doctors”, in which he starred from 1980 to 1982. However, his breakout role came in “Beetlejuice” in 1988 with which he cemented his place in Hollywood. His biggest break came in 2001 with “Pearl Harbor” for which he was paid $250,000 at the time, according to the Wall Street Journal. The film grossed about $450 million at the box office with speculation that Baldwin would have taken a percentage of earnings home.

Baldwin’s most successful role was as “Jack Donaghy” on the sitcom “30 Rock”, which aired from 2006 to 2013. As per Style Caster, Baldwin earned an estimated $300,000 per episode for the show and won multiple awards including The Emmys, SAG Awards, and many more.

He is also famous for his portrayal of former president Donald Trump on the hit sketch show “Saturday Night Live” for which he was paid $1,400 for each appearance, as per the New York Times. For his latest project, “Rust”, Baldwin is reportedly paid about $250,000, according to Mercury News.

Between 2011 and 2019, Baldwin and his wife pieced together a home comprising six apartments. The new three-bedroom and, four-and-a-half-bath penthouse cost them a total of $16 million with renovations combined.

The couple paid $1.75 million for a 55-acre property in Arlington, Vermont in 2022. The property features an antique farmhouse, guest cottage, and horse barn among other amenities. In the same year, he listed a home in the Hamptons hamlet of Amagansett for $29 million. Baldwin had bought the property for $1.75 million in 1996, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Baldwin married actress Kim Basinger in 1993 and welcomed a son, Ireland Baldwin, before they separated in 2000. Baldwin then started dating Hilaria Thomas, in 2011 and married her in 2012. The couple has seven children, Ilaria Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Maria Lucia Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and their children at "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

2007 Berlin International Film Festival: Silver Berlin Bear: Outstanding Artistic Contribution For “The Good Shepherd”

2009 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

2008 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

2010 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical For “30 Rock”

2009 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical For “30 Rock”

2007 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical For “30 Rock”

2010 Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical For “30 Rock”

2006 Satellite Award: Best Ensemble, Motion Picture For “The Departed”

2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Fo “30 Rock”

2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series For “30 Rock”

How old is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin is 65 years old.

What is the age difference between Alec Baldwin and his wife?

Alec Baldwin and his wife have a 26-year age gap.

Is Alec the oldest Baldwin?

Born on April 3, 1958, Alec is the oldest son of the Baldwin family.

What is Alec Baldwin’s net worth?

Alec Baldwin has an estimated net worth of $70 million, as of June, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

