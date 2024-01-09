Name Mads Mikkelsen Net Worth $14 Million Sources of Income Acting, Films, Television Shows, Music Videos Date of Birth November 22, 1965 Age 58 Years Gender Male Nationality Denmark Profession Actor, Dancer, Gymnast, Voice Actor

The Danish actor, gymnast, and dancer Mads Mikkelsen has amassed a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Mikkelsen featured in 32 episodes and made his distinguishing mark in the "Hannibal" TV series as Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Known as one of Denmark's biggest movie actors, his popular movies include "Casino Royale", "Indiana Jones", "Doctor Strange", "Prague", "Riders of Justice", "The Promised Land", "The Three Musketeers", "The Hunt", "A Royal Affair", "Another Round" etc. He has worked and starred alongside Shia LaBeouf, Evan Rachel Wood, Gérard Depardieu, Julian Schnabel, Willem Dafoe, and Thomas Vinterberg.

Mads Mikkelsen attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" UK Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Tristan Fewings

Mikkelsen earned a major chunk of his income from his acting, films, commercials, and investments. He made his first film debut in "Pusher" which was released in 1996 followed by "Bleeder," "Flickering Lights," and "Shake It All About". Mikkelsen received worldwide recognition when he was cast in "Casino Royale," the twenty-first James Bond film and jokingly, Daniel Craig asked him if he had slept with someone for the role. The movie became one of his career breakthrough films followed by "Doctor Strange," "Clash of the Titans," "The Three Musketeers," "The Hunt" and the television show, "Hannibal." The estimates say that Mikkelsen earned $100,000 per episode on "Hannibal." He appeared in a brand new 2019 advertisement for Carlsberg beer in the U.K. In the ad, he shared that the main beer from the brand had been remade to be a Danish pilsner.

Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford, Thomas Kretschmann and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend the premiere of "Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals" | Getty Images | Photo by Gerald Matzka

Mads Mikkelsen was born in the Østerbro district of Copenhagen, Denmark, and had an older brother Lars Mikkelsen. When he was young, he learned gymnastics and wanted to be an athlete. Later, he studied dance at the ballet academy in Gothenburg and could speak and understand fluent Spanish. He pursued professional dancing and did it for nearly ten years before switching to acting. In 1996, he started studying drama at the Århus Theatre School, beginning his acting career.

While pursuing his dancing projects, Mikkelsen met the choreographer Hanne Jacobsen and his now-wife in 1987, and the two married in 2000. The couple welcomed two beautiful children, Carl Mikkelsen and Viola Mikkelsen, and the family now resides in Copenhagen. Mikkelsen is often voted as the sexiest man in Denmark in several surveys and magazines.

Actor Mads Mikkelsen and Hanne Jacobsen attend the "Bastarden / The Promised Land (La Tierra Prometida)" premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Carlos Alvarez

In April 2010, he became a Knight of the Order of the Dannebrog, and in 2016, the French government made him a Knight of the Ordre des Arts et des Letters. Mikkelsen has received several awards but when he received his Bambi award, he dedicated it to his granddaughter Maria.

Instagram 2 Million Followers Twitter 267K Followers Facebook 1 Million Followers YouTube 5.32K Subscribers

Mads Mikkelsen interacts with fans as he attends the "The Promised Land" Premiere & Golden Eye Award |Getty Images| Photo by Ferda Demir

- Copenhagen TV Festival 2002: Annual Television Award for Best Actor for "Unit One"

- Puchon International Fantastic Film Festival 2006: Best Actor for "Adam's Apples"

- Munich Film Festival 2010: CineMerit Award

- Cannes Film Festival 2012: Best Actor for "The Hunt"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2014: Best Actor on Television for "Hannibal"

- Palm Springs International Film Festival 2014: Best Actor for "The Hunt"

- Zulu Awards 2017: Best Actor for "Doctor Strange"

- Bodil Awards 2021: Best Actor for "Another Round"

- Jupiter Award 2022: Best International Actor for "Another Round"

- CinEuphoria Awards 2022: Best Actor - International Competition for "Another Round"

- European Film Awards 2023: European Actor for "The Promised Land"

- Zurich Film Festival 2023: Golden Eye Award for the New A-Lister

Mads Mikkelsen poses with award trophy during the 75th Bambi Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Gerald Matzka

Who is Mads Mikkelsen's wife?

Mikkelsen married choreographer Hanne Jacobsen in 2000.

What is Mads Mikkelsen's net worth?

The actor has an estimated net worth of $14 million as of January 2024.

How many children does Mads Mikkelsen have?

Mads has two children, Carl Mikkelsen and Viola Mikkelsen.

Does Mads Mikkelsen have any siblings?

Mikkelsen has one sibling, Lars Mikkelsen.

Which are some of the best movies of Mads Mikkelsen?

"Indiana Jones," "Doctor Strange," "Prague," "Riders of Justice," "The Promised Land," and "The Three Musketeers" are some of Mikkelsen's best movies.

