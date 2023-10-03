Name Gerard Depardieu Net Worth $250 Million Sources of Income Acting, Filmmaking, Business Ventures, Gender Male Date of Birth December 27, 1948 Age 74 years old Nationality French, Russian, Emirati Profession Actor, producer, director, entrepreneur

Gerard Depardieu, the French actor, filmmaker, and businessman, popular for movies such as "The Man in the Iron Mask," "The Woman Next Door," and the series Marseille, has earned a net worth of $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Before his reputation was shaken up by rape allegations, he had established himself as one of the most prolific and respected actors with over 170 movies since his debut in 1965. Depardieu has also ventured into filmmaking and owns vineyards to supplement his income.

Also Read: Stephen Schwarzman Is the Largest Shareholder of the Blackstone Group; What’s His Net Worth?

Actor Gerard Depardieu sits by a damaged wall in Paris | Getty Images | Julio Donoso

Acting and filmmaking remain the main contributors towards Depardieu's wealth throughout his career, with blockbuster Hollywood movies paying substantial amounts. His career highlights include his breakthrough role as Jean-Claude in "Les Valseuses" (1974), which challenged societal norms, and his appearance alongside Robert De Niro in Bernardo Bertolucci's epic "1900" (1976). In "The Last Metro" (1980), directed by François Truffaut, he portrayed love and resistance in Nazi-occupied Paris during World War II.

Also Read: Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Thrived on Collaborations and on His Own; Here's His Net Worth

His comedic talent surprised fans in "Green Card" (1991), while "1492: Conquest of Paradise" (1992) saw him embody Christopher Columbus. Apart from his acting and filmmaking ventures, Gerard Depardieu's investments in vineyards have been lucrative, fueled by his interest in winemaking.

Also Read: The Cycling Titan; What Is Lance Armstrong's Net Worth?

Facebook 122,000 Followers

Depardieu was married to Elisabeth Guignot, with whom he had two children, including actor Guillaume Depardieu, who tragically passed away in 2008. He also had a daughter, Roxanne, with model Karine Silla. Depardieu's romantic life included a relationship with actress Carole Bouquet, and he has a son with Helene Bizot. Since 2005, he has been in a relationship with Clementine Igou.

Gerard Depardieu (R) and his daughter Julie Depardieu pose Backstage after Gerard Depardieu sings Barbara | Getty Images | Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Laurent Viteur

Depardieu has also faced legal issues, including accusations of assault and drunk driving, as well as controversies surrounding his behavior, such as an incident on a plane where he was accused of being intoxicated. Additionally, he made headlines by renouncing his French passport and moving to Belgium in 2012, to avoid high tax rates in France, and later becoming a Russian citizen in 2013 to avoid additional taxes in his home country. In 2022 he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's excesses, before acquiring a passport in the UAE to become a citizen of Dubai.

Depardieu has garnered awards and accolades including the César Award for Best Actor twice and has received a Golden Globe Award for his role in "Green Card." His portrayal of Cyrano de Bergerac earned him an Academy Award nomination and the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.

What is Gerard Depardieu's net worth?

Gerard Depardieu's net worth is estimated to be $250 million.

Does Gerard Depardieu have a daughter?

Yes, he has two daughters Julie and Roxane Depardieu.

What allegations does Gérard Depardieu face?

The 74-year-old French actor has been under investigation since 2020 over rape and sexual assault charges.

More from MARKETREALIST

What is Former NFL Star Ray Rice's Net Worth?

Rapper Lauryn Hill Used Her Acting Talent to Fund a Career in Music; Here's Her Net Worth Today