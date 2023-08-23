Name Kristen Stewart Net Worth $70 Million Salary $6 Million Monthly Income $0.5 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Appearances, Endorsements Gender Female Date Of Birth April 9, 1990 Age 33 Nationality American Profession Actress

Getty Images | Amy Sussman

Kristen Stewart garnered international fame for playing the character of Bella Swan in the big-screen adaptation of the novel, "Twilight" written by Stephenie Meyer. The American actress currently has a net worth of $70 million. as per Celebrity Net Worth. After the popular movie series ended, she shifted her focus to roles in smaller independent films. She ventured into the world of showbiz when a talent manager spotted her while she was still in elementary school. She started her yearlong process of auditions for various parts until she bagged the role of Jodie Foster's daughter in David Fincher's thriller "Panic Room" which really catapulted her career to the next level.

She earned a lot during her peak from 2008 to 2012. Here's a look at her salary.

Salary

She topped the Forbes' highest-paid actress list because of her earnings between May 2011 and May 2012 which stood at a whopping $34.5 million. She made south of $12 million just for the final installment of the "Twilight" movie series.

Brand endorsements

Kristen Stewart has been affiliated with the luxury brand Chanel since 2013. Fun Fact: The brand officially confirmed that it provided financing for the movie "Spencer" in which she is seen in the role of Diana Spencer.

Kristen Stewart doesn't have an extensive real estate portfolio. However, she did buy a $2.2 million mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. The house sits on a 3,361-square-foot area and features four bedrooms along with four bathrooms and one powder room. In 2013, she again bought a mansion in Malibu for $4.8 million but sold it in 2020 for a cool $9.5 million. Back in 2017, she paid another $5.6 million for a loft in New York City.

Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Kristen Jaymes Stewart was born on April 9, 1990, in Los Angeles to parents who both worked in the entertainment industry. After gaining recognition in the movie "Panic Room," she bagged several roles in movies like, "Speak," "Catch That Kid,", "Zathura: A Space Adventure," and "Into the Wild."

Then finally came the role that made her achieve global stardom, Bella Swan in the "Twilight" film series, which ranks among the highest-grossing film franchises to date. Back in 2011, she topped Forbes' list of Hollywood's Best Actors for the Buck and she was also listed as the 13th highest-earning actress in the industry. In 2017, she revealed to the world that she is bisexual saying, "You're not confused if you're bisexual. It's not confusing at all. For me, it's quite the opposite." Lesser Known Fact: Stewart suffers from equinophobia, the fear of horses.

She is the first-ever American actress to win the César Award which is the highest film honor in France. She has also won the award for Best Supporting Actress in "Clouds of Sils Maria." Glamour once named her the best-dressed actress in the year 2015. She is also the youngest actress to be an honoree at the New York Film Festival. She bagged the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2010 and has been nominated for the Academy Award, the Golden Globe Award and the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress all for her performance in "Spencer."

For which movie did Kristen Stewart win the César award?

She won the Cesar Award in 2015 for her role in "Clouds of Sils Maria."

Why is Kristen Stewart so famous?

She gained international fame after playing the role of Bella Swan in the "Twilight" series.

Who is Kristen Stewart dating?

Stewart is currently engaged to Dylan Meyer.

