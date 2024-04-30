Here's how a Police Officer Allegedly Siphoned off Funds Meant for Charity

McKie, who was running a charity to fight crime, has been accused of leveraging more than $300,000 from the charity's donations for his personal gains.

With a surge in scams both online and offline, people look toward authorities to safeguard them from fraudulent schemes. But who do they trust when those supposed to ensure rule of law are the ones who start pulling off scams. Such instances of police officers misusing charity funds for personal gain have raised concerns and drawn public scrutiny in recent times. These actions have further undermined the credibility of law enforcement, and the public is worried about whether they can trust the police department. The investigating agencies have seen thousands of such cases and another one came to light in Kansas City. A police officer from Kansas City, Missouri, named Aaron Wayne McKie, who was running a charity to fight crime, has been accused of leveraging more than $300,000 from the charity's donations for his personal gains. The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City Police Department.

“Tackling charity fraud matters to me because … I wanted to stop unfairness in society.” Why does it matter to you? https://t.co/b5T6whxzji #Charityfraudout #charityfraud pic.twitter.com/GQn3KjQPPw — Fraud Advisory Panel (@Fraud_Panel) October 23, 2020

McKie is now 46 and has worked as a police officer for the Kansas City Police Department for a period of 24 years. He was in charge of the Crime Free Multi-Housing section from 2002 to 2023. Later in 2009, he also became the President of a non-profit organization called Mid-America Crime Free, Inc. (MACF) and served till 2023. The organization aimed to provide training to people in the rental housing industry and support anti-crime programs. According to the details of his indictment, McKie's deceiving scheme to defraud the charity and its donors began in July 2009 and continued till October 2023. Additionally, it was revealed that from the donations worth $387,620, he used $320,060 for his personal motives.

The indictment further says that most of these funds came from an annual golf tournament called "Fairways 4 Fuzz Golf Tournament," where people donated money and goods to make their participation count. Between the period of 2009 and 2023, there were flyers distributed saying that the funds raised in the tournament would help MACF give free seminars to landlords and train police officers. However, as per the sources and documents, the statement was misleading. The Kansas City Police Department paid the officers' salaries and other necessary costs, and as a result, its tax-exempt status was revoked by the IRS in 2010.

McKie is not just accused of being involved in siphoning off funds meant for charity but is also charged with 14 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. He used the money raised by the charity for his personal expenses which include $125,989 for travel, entertainment, restaurants, and bars, $57,278 on retail and luxury purchases; $41,040 in transfers to personal accounts, $36,874 taken away in cash, $23,298 in household expenses, and $8,299 in personal tax payments. It's important to note that these are just accusations, and McKie is currently presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Many agencies have now equipped the general public with guidelines to combat these scams and save their funds as they might be misused by government departments.