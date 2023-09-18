Throughout the history of sports, the pursuit of greatness has sometimes led athletes and teams down a dark path of doping. In their quest to enhance performance and gain a competitive edge, sportspersons often end up using banned substances. Here are nine doping scandals that tainted the history of sports forever.

Official Olympic Flag taken during the 1988 Olympic Games

1. Tom Simpson's tragic Tour de France (1967)

Tom Simpson

The tragic demise of British cyclist Tom Simpson during the Tour de France shed light on the perils associated with performance-enhancing drugs. His autopsy uncovered the presence of amphetamines, and played a key role in a ban on their use by cyclists. The renowned cyclist had reportedly raced to a net worth between $1 to $5 million at the time of his death.

2. East Germany's state-sponsored doping (1970s & '80s)

Swimmers recieve their medals after the women's 400 metres freestyle event at the Montreal Olympics, July 1976

The East German government's stringent policy of mandating steroid use among its athletes achieved unprecedented success in the Olympics, as they consistently dominated the medal podiums, leaving the world in awe with extraordinary performances. However, this façade of glory was hiding a grim reality of immediate health risks and debilitating health problems caused by supplements. The long-term consequences of these state-enforced doping practices emerged as a stark reminder of the human cost of pursuing victory at any cost.

3. Ben Johnson's tainted glory (1988)

Ben Johnson

The momentous victory achieved by Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson at the 1988 Olympics was quickly marred by controversy when he tested positive for steroid use. Revelations following his tests also exposed the widespread doping among athletes. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Ben Johnson, the former Olympic sprinter, currently possesses a net worth estimated at $2 million dollars. This revelation not only marked a drastic downward spiral for Johnson, but also served as a cautionary tale about the prevailing challenges and controversies surrounding performance-enhancing substances in the world of sports. It prompted authorities to intensify efforts for ensuring fair and clean competition.

4. Maradona's World Cup exit (1994)

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona, the Argentinian soccer legend, had his fair share of glory and controversies during and after his career. In 1994, he faced expulsion from the World Cup due to his use of ephedrine, underscoring the dire consequences of doping in football. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Maradona's estimated net worth stood at a modest $100,000 following years of struggle with drugs and financial issues. Apart from doping, his finances also came under the scrutiny of Italian tax authorities.

5. Festina cycling team's scandal (1998)

Richard VIRENQUE/FRA - FESTINA TEAM FAHRER

The Festina cycling team's doping scandal during the Tour de France sent shockwaves through the world of sports, with the discovery of amphetamines, erythropoietin, and steroids in their possession. The revelation led to the arrests of key team members and their subsequent expulsion from the prestigious sporting eveny. This scandal also had far-reaching consequences beyond the Tour de France, which included the establishment of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), an organization dedicated to combating doping in sports on a global scale.

6. The BALCO scandal (2003)

Barry Bonds Subpoenaed To Testify Before Grand Jury For Drug Lab Probe

The emergence of the designer steroid THG at the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO) laid bare the involvement of numerous athletes, with prominent figures such as Marion Jones and Barry Bonds coming under scrutiny. This revelation exposed the widespread abuse of performance-enhancing substances throughout the American sporting world, and cast a shadow on the integrity of competitions. It also prompted a revaluation of anti-doping measures to maintain the fairness and authenticity of athletic contests.

7. Lance Armstrong's fall from grace (2012)

Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong, the American professional cyclist, author, and public speaker, inspiring the world with his fight against cancer, fell from grace when he admitted to the use of performance-enhancing drugs. This led to him being stripped of seven Tour de France titles, and brought into focus the prevalence of doping within the world of cyclists. Despite the highs and lows of his career, Armstrong's net worth remains substantial at $50 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth. His journey serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of ethical lapses in sports.

6. The Biogenesis scandal (2013)

Mark R. Trouville, Special Agent in Charge for DEA Miami, (L) and United States Attorney Wifredo A. Ferrer speak to the media

The Biogenesis scandal, marked a dark chapter in Major League Baseball's history, by shedding light on the rampant use of performance-enhancing drugs among players. This shocking revelation resulted in suspensions handed down to numerous athletes, tarnishing their careers and the sport's reputation. However, it also served as a wake-up call, prompting MLB to redouble its efforts in enforcing anti-doping measures.

9. Russia's state-backed doping (2014-2022)

Russian Olympic committee headquarters

Russia's state-run doping program, exposed during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, resulted in a ban on players from participating in the Olympics and world championships. Despite this ban, Russian athletes were granted the opportunity to compete, but without representing their nation. This compromise aimed to hold individuals accountable for wrongdoing, without making clean athletes suffer a blow to their sporting dreams.

