'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value

It's not every day on Antiques Roadshow that one gets to see a piece of American history and culture.

Letters are a thing of the past in the modern age and with the advent of the internet, it might not be too long before the practice is rendered completely obsolete. However, letters can still inspire awe and sell for some pretty high prices. Of course, that depends on two things - what the letter is about and who wrote it. On an episode of Antiques Roadshow, a couple decided to bring a letter written by a famous individual and its value left them stunned.

The letter was addressed to the husband’s great-great-grandfather, Andrew McCormick, and was written in the year 1841. That was re-election year and an individual by the name of William Walters was set to be a candidate. However, the sender did not approve of Walters and was not happy that McCormick had a notion of voting for him. What makes the letter even more special is the fact that it was written by Abraham Lincoln when he was just 18 years old.

The Story Behind the Text?

This letter also brought out a side of the great man that not a lot of people were privy to. Antique expert Marsha Malinowski said that the boy who went on to become President, considered the receiver a close friend since he had casually signed the letter “Lincoln.” She also explained that his handwriting and the content proved that he was an agitated 18-year-old then. This is a revelation for most who know Lincoln for his calm demeanor.

It was this passion that he had for politics that made him so successful in every endeavor. This was not just a valuable keepsake but an object that provided incredible insight into what Lincoln was like in his late teens. As per Malinowski, this letter would sell at an auction for between $75,000 and $125,000. As expected, the couple that brought the letter to the show were left floored.

Another reason why this letter would fetch such a high price is its condition. The couple had done an excellent job preserving the invaluable piece of parchment to the point where the President’s handwriting was quite easily legible. What makes it all the more impressive is that several generations of the McCormick family have done their part in preserving this unique treasure.

Screenshot from the Reddit post | (Image source: Reddit | r/MildlyInteresting)

Expert in Awe of Historic Artifact

“I don’t think I have ever seen an Abraham Lincoln letter of such feeling. It is absolutely one of the most emotional Lincoln letters you’ll ever see,” Malinowski explained as the couple listened intently. They said that the letter currently belonged to their 18-year-old son. “Your 18-year-old son has something very wonderful,” Malinowski added.

Lincoln's letters are understandably considered to be invaluable treasures. After all, he is a crucial part of American history and culture. The great man is known best for abolishing slavery and bringing an end to the bloody civil war. According to Do You Remember, the anti-slavery letter was auctioned for a whopping $3.4 million and the Emancipation Proclamation went for $400,000 more.