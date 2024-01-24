Tik Tok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Contrary to the initial perception about TikTok, the platform isn't just another social media space for random dance and music videos, nor is it an echo chamber for monotonous conversations. Instead, the video app has evolved into an ecosystem where everything from food to personal issues and mental health as well as career, finance, and even global politics are up for discussion. TikTok's impact goes beyond the digital space, as debates on the platform are viewed closely by authorities and policymakers, while the following that content creators garner, is used by major brands for influencer marketing. As 2023 came to an end, TikTok emerged as an unexpected yet powerful platform for expressing workplace sentiments with several trends bringing issues faced by millennial and Gen Z professionals to the foreground. Instant Offices, a flexible office space provider decided to look into the top TikTok workplace trends of the year, and this observation revealed the prevailing concerns and dissatisfactions shaping the modern workforce.

The phrase 'Act Your Wage' shed light on a collective outcry against overbearing colleagues and undervaluing employers, signifying a demand for defined workplace boundaries and recognition for hardworking employees. It encapsulated a plea for acknowledgment and fair compensation for the efforts invested in driving business success.

With 26.4 million views, 'Quiet Firing' took center stage, reflecting deep-seated anxieties around job security. This subtle yet insidious workplace practice involves gradually stripping employees of responsibilities until departure becomes inevitable. The significant attention garnered by this trend underscores a lack of trust in employers and signals a pressing need for businesses to restore confidence. Amidst layoff waves in the tech sector following job loss during the pandemic, employees are already anxious about their position in the workforce, and adoption of such practices only adds to the confusion.

A surge in interest surrounding quitting and disengagement trends, including 'Lazy Girl Job' (38.5M), 'Rage Applying' (6.1M), 'Bare Minimum Mondays' (2.6M), and 'Quiet Quitting' (1M), amassed nearly 50 million views in 2023. This collective disengagement highlighted the urgency for businesses to reassess their employee satisfaction strategies. The data shows the importance of creating work environments that foster motivation and commitment to avert the impending wave of the "next great resignation."

TikTok, often synonymous with viral dances and short-form content, emerges as a barometer for workplace sentiments. With 'Act Your Wage' at the forefront, employees are leveraging the platform to voice their concerns and advocate for meaningful change. The trends uncovered by Instant Offices underscore the evolving landscape of modern work, urging businesses to adapt and prioritize employee well-being to thrive in the dynamic and employee-centric future of work. With young people being more assertive and confident on TikTok, it also paints a comprehensive picture of the needs and expectations of millennial and Gen Z working professionals, who are now prioritizing personal life as much as professional prospects.

