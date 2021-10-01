Amazon Prime Day Was in June, No Plans for October This Year

Amazon conducted a two-day Prime Day event on June 21–22, 2021 . Although there have been some rumors online about an additional set of Prime Day deals in October, Amazon hasn't announced or confirmed any such news.

The October timing of Prime Day in 2020 was due to factors somewhat beyond Amazon’s control. The coronavirus caused product shortages and shipping delays that would have made it difficult for the company to roll out extra deals in July like usual.

Earlier this year, Kiplinger reported on the reasoning behind Prime Day’s scheduling in late June 2021. Brian T. Olavsky, Amazon’s chief financial officer, stated in an earnings call that July might not be the best timing for Prime deals due to the Olympics and many Americans heading out on vacation.

He noted at that time that moving Prime Day to October probably wasn't ideal timing for the company or for shoppers.

Prime Day in mid-October presented a challenge for Amazon. The event was so close to Thanksgiving and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.