Why Is There a Plastic Shortage, and When Will Things Get Better?

Going through the earnings calls of U.S. companies, we’ll find one common thread: shortage . Like workers, semiconductors, and packaging materials, plastic is difficult to get. Why is there a shortage of plastic, and when could things get better?

Supply-side bottlenecks are causing strife for demand-constrained industries, such as automotive and personal computers.

Why is there a plastic shortage?

The plastic shortage is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's in a lot of PPE, and as people's preferences shifted to single-use plastics from reusable alternatives, demand for plastic surged.

Like many other industries, the plastic industry suffered supply-side bottlenecks when plants were closed early in the pandemic. Now, the industry is facing a labor shortage, and to compound the situation, as the economy rebounds, demand for all products, including plastic, is increasing.

Extreme weather conditions have also played a part in the plastic shortage. The Texas and Louisiana storms closed some chemical plants, disrupting resin production. Also, a lot of plants delayed maintenance activities from 2020 to 2021.

#bbcpm Trouble is, as I understand it, there's a shortage of plastic recycling capacity in this country. A lot of material that could be recycled in principle ends up in land fill because of this. — Steve Brooks 🟨🟥 (@SteveBrooks13) September 23, 2021