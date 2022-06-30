Economists Expect a U.S. Recession in 2023, Hard Landing From Fed

Most of the surveys are pointing to the U.S. economy falling into a recession sometime in 2023. According to a Financial Times survey, almost 70 percent of economists expect the U.S. to tumble into recession in 2023. The CNBC CFO Survey shows that the majority (68 percent) believe a recession will occur during the first half of 2023. No CFO forecasts a recession any later than the second half of next year, and no CFO thinks the economy will avoid a recession.