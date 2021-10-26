Will There Be Stagflation Like in the '70s? These Stocks Can Do Well

For years, central banks, especially in developed economies, have been worried about anemic inflation, which despite their accommodative monetary policies stayed below the target range. Now, we have inflation running at multi-decade highs . Meanwhile, many economists fear stagflation. Which stocks can do well if the economy enters a stagflation phase?

Usually, economic growth and inflation go hand in hand. Looking at the current environment, while U.S. inflation is running at a multi-decade high, economic growth has also picked up. In an inflationary environment, central banks tighten the monetary policy. The U.S. Federal Reserve appears to be on track to tone down its bond purchases. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates somewhere in 2022.

Stagflation can be an economist’s worst nightmare. It’s a scenario where we have high inflation. The economic growth is lower, while unemployment is high . This doesn't leave much room for central banks to tinker with the rates. Lowering rates might help spur growth but could add to inflation. However, the opposite also holds true.

Stagflation in the 1970s

The U.S. economy witnessed stagflation in the 1970s amid the oil shock. While inflation went up, the growth stagnated. While markets are fretting over 5.4 percent, the U.S. inflation rate was in the double digits in the 1970s.

There are some similarities between the 1970s and 2021. Oil prices are adding to inflation in 2021. However, in 2021, inflation is a multi-pronged problem that's led by higher demand, supply chain issues, and raw material prices. As for growth, we would see a slowdown in economic growth in 2022. Many economists think that U.S. inflation will also come down in 2022.

Big finance experts:



Q1 2021: There is inflation, but it's transitory



Q3 2021: Ok, inflation isn't transitory, but there is no stagflation



Q1 2022: Ok, there is stagflation, but this time is different and we are definitely not in the 1970s — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 22, 2021

If inflation comes down and the growth rate reverts to normalized levels, there wouldn’t be many fears about stagflation. Since we live in an uncertain world, stagflation isn't something that can be ruled out.

Several market participants are worried about stagflation. A Bank of America Global Research survey published earlier in October revealed that 34 percent of the respondents see stagflation as a likely scenario over the next year. That’s 14 percentage points higher than the last year and the highest percentage in a decade.

