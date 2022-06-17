A Recession Isn't the Only Market Concern, Inflation Could Make It Worse

However, that might not always be the case. There have been instances where the recession has been accompanied by a similar or even higher rate of inflation. In the 1970s, for example, there was a recession due to cost-push factors and the biggest factor was higher oil prices. The fall in output during this period was due to less supply rather than reduced demand. This led to a recession and a higher price level. A recessionary period with a high level of inflation is also known as stagflation.