Peloton Stock Turnaround Is Still Possible, Options Are Thin

Peloton stock fell to a new record low of $12.9 on May 10, as it released a disappointing fiscal third-quarter loss. The company has been in a deep crisis and its share price decline of nearly 80 percent in the last year reflects that. Not only did the company miss earnings estimates, it also cut the sales guidance. The overall tone of the call was somber with its CEO Barry McCarthy stating "turnarounds are hard work." With this as the background, investors are now concerned about whether Peloton stock will recover.