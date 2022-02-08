Peloton Gets a New CEO, Deals With Buyout Rumors

Other companies might not want a buyout deal to go through. According to CNBC, the outgoing CEO along with other Peloton insiders had combined voting control of roughly 80 percent as of September 30, 2021. It might be difficult for a deal to go through without their approval. A Baird analyst also thinks that Foley probably won't be willing to sell, unless there's enough internal pressure from Peloton’s recent stock sell-off.