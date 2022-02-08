New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy Built His Net Worth at Spotify and Netflix

Peloton might be looking to McCarthy to help with its stock position, which has been on a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs in the last few years. Peloton stock reached record highs during the COVID-19 pandemic when people had to work out at home because gyms were closed. In 2021, the fitness company stock took some hits from the major recall of its treadmill and Mr. Big’s heart attack after riding his Peloton bike in the Sex and the City reboot.