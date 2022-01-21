Is Peloton Going Out of Business and Stopping Production?By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Peloton stock fell 76 percent in 2021 and has continued its dismal run in 2022 as well. It tumbled almost 24 percent on Jan. 20 and fell below the IPO price of $29. The fall in PTON stock came amid reports that it's halting production. Many people want to know if the connected fitness company is going out of business.
After a 440 percent rally in 2020, Peloton stock has looked weak. It has been a perfect storm for the company. Several factors including the general weakness in stay-at-home stocks, product recalls, negative publicity, and supply chain issues have hit Peloton over the last year.
Peloton’s growth is coming down.
In November 2021, Peloton slashed its forecast for the full fiscal year. Now, the company has released its preliminary results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022. While Peloton expects its revenues to be within the guidance, its subscriber numbers were below the already toned-down guidance.
Peloton hired McKinsey to review its cost structure.
Amid the plummeting stock price, Peloton has hired McKinsey to study its cost structure. The company’s U.S. workforce more than doubled over the last year as it hired more people to meet the growing demand. However, life has come a full circle for Peloton over the last year.
Peloton was a supply-constrained company, just like electric vehicle companies. It never looked like demand was a concern for the home fitness equipment company. In contrast, buyers were complaining of delays in deliveries as Peloton scrambled to deliver products to buyers amid the global supply chain crisis. The company also announced an investment in a U.S. manufacturing plant in order to meet the soaring demand.
However, after the fatal accident in 2021 and the resultant recall, Peloton slashed the prices. It was the first sign that the company is facing a slowdown in demand.
The demand for home fitness equipment has fallen.
The negative publicity from the recall and the portrayal in Sex and the City seems to have taken a toll on the demand for Peloton equipment. To add to that, as gyms have reopened, the demand for home fitness equipment has come down.
Beachbody, which went public in 2021 through a SPAC reverse merger, now trades even below $2, which reflects how tough things have been for home fitness companies.
Is Peloton going out of business?
Peloton isn't going out of business. Peloton CEO John Foley has said that it's “right sizing” production due to seasonal factors. He also said that the company is “resetting our production levels for sustainable growth.” However, in the statement, Foley refuted “rumors that we are halting all production of bikes and Treads"
He also blamed the media for leaking confidential information that was “incomplete, out of context, and not reflective of Peloton's strategy.” The company has identified the person who leaked the information and is initiating legal action.
Will PTON stock recover?
PTON stock has been in turmoil, to say the least. It has been like a literal falling knife and has continued to tumble. The company has to address both the sagging sales and the poor margins. However, if management can deliver on these, the stock should see an eventual recovery.